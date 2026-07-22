C’River Police Command nabs suspected fake doctor over job scam

Williams Akpan, Calabar

A 39-year-old man, identified as Udeme Emmanuel Ekpeme, has been arrested by the Cross River State Police Command for allegedly impersonating a medical doctor, operating an illegal mobile clinic and defrauding a woman of ₦500,000 through a fake employment scheme.

The suspect was arrested by officers attached to the Uwanse Police Division in Calabar South following a complaint by Mrs. Edemawan Samuel, 45, who alleged that Ekpeme promised to secure employment for her children at the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital (UCTH).

According to the police statement released on Tuesday, the suspect allegedly presented himself as a qualified medical doctor and convinced the complainant to part with ₦500,000, claiming the money would facilitate the recruitment of her children into the teaching hospital.

Investigators also recovered medical equipment and other items believed to be linked to the suspect’s alleged activities. Police said the exhibits would form part of the ongoing investigation.

Police spokesperson, ASP Eitokpah Sunday Akata, in a statement, said, “The Commissioner of Police has directed that a thorough investigation be carried out to establish the full circumstances surrounding the case and determine whether there are other victims.”

He added, “Upon the conclusion of investigations, the suspect will be charged to court if sufficient evidence is established.”

The Command appealed to members of the public to remain vigilant against employment scams and fake professionals, assuring residents that investigations were ongoing to identify possible accomplices and other victims.

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