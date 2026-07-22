Chrisland graduates 378 students with record UTME scores

Dr Glory Enyinnaya, Academic Director of Institutional Growth Initiative (IGI), Pan-Atlantic University, Guest Speaker (left); Anike Oye, Director of Administration, Chrisland Schools (middle), and Ibironke Adeyemi, Managing Director, Chrisland Schools, during the Chrisland Schools’ Joint Valedictory Service of the Class of 2026, held at Oriental Hotel, Lekki, Lagos, 19/7/2026.

Chinyere Ikeanyi

Chrisland Schools Limited on Sunday, July 19, 2026, graduated 378 students from its Lagos and Abuja secondary schools at a joint Valedictory Service and Prize-Giving Ceremony held at Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The event, themed “Anchored in Values… Launched for Greatness,” celebrated the school’s Class of 2026 and its nearly 50-year legacy of academic excellence and character formation.

In her welcome address, Managing Director Mrs. Ibironke Adeyemi described the graduation as a milestone for the institution, which began in 1977 and has grown into a network of 16 schools and a university. She highlighted the graduating class’s stellar UTME performance, with Eze Somtobena scoring an exceptional 362 and 15 others recording between 353 and 321.

“These remarkable achievements… are proof that at Chrisland Schools, students are empowered to excel, compete nationally and shine globally,” Adeyemi said.

The First Lady of Lagos State, Dr. (Mrs.) Claudiana Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, represented by Mrs. Mojisola Agbaje, wife of the Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Rural Development, Dr. Nurudeen Yekinni Agbaje, delivered a powerful charge to the graduates.

Dr. Sanwo-Olu urged the students to uphold integrity, resilience, and strong moral values as they step into the next phase of life. She stressed that while academic certificates may open doors, it is character that sustains lasting success.

“Skills may open doors, but it is character that keeps those doors open,” she said. “Your certificates will introduce you, but your character will sustain your reputation.”

Reflecting on the ceremony’s theme, the First Lady noted that true greatness is built on enduring virtues such as integrity, honesty, humility, diligence, compassion, respect, and service to humanity, rather than material accomplishments.

She congratulated the Class of 2026 on their academic achievements, perseverance, discipline, and resilience, saying these qualities would prepare them to become responsible leaders and positive contributors to society. Dr. Sanwo-Olu encouraged adaptability, creative thinking, collaboration, and high ethical standards amid rapid technological changes, Artificial Intelligence, climate challenges, and global competition.

She commended the Founder, High Chief Dr. (Mrs.) W.A. Awosika, OON, the board, management, teachers, parents, and support staff for their dedication to quality education and moral development. She also praised teachers as nation builders whose influence extends far beyond the classroom.

Reaffirming the Lagos State Government’s commitment to youth development, Dr. Sanwo-Olu highlighted investments in education, healthcare, youth empowerment, and family programmes. She urged the graduates to become worthy ambassadors of integrity, making ethical decisions even when unobserved, and allowing the values instilled by their families and Chrisland Schools to guide them.

Chairman of the occasion, Senator Olorunnimbe Mamora, advised the graduates to approach the future with confidence, integrity, humility, and service. Guest Speaker and Chrisland alumna Dr. Glory Enyinnaya encouraged them to shine across Nigeria, Africa, and the world.

Three students received the Managing Director’s awards: Darren Moyosore Ohiomoba (Academic Excellence), Doreen Okoduwa Chinasa (Sports), and Akinlabi Oluwafeyikemi Esther (Creative and Performing Arts). Parents whose last child was graduating were also recognised.

For a better society

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