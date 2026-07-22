APC constitutes 5-man reconciliation C’ttee to resolve Anambra leadership crisis

Cyril Mbah, Abuja

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has set up a high-powered fact-finding and reconciliation committee to resolve the lingering leadership crisis in its Anambra State chapter.

The decision was taken during a NWC meeting held on Monday, July 17, and announced soon after the judgement of a court which ousted the serving state executive. The move comes ahead of key elections in the state.

Chairman of the committee, Dr. Benjamin Nwoye, who is also the APC Deputy National Chairman (SouthEast), addressed journalists and made the announcement.

He said the committee was constituted in response to the emergency situation in Anambra State.

The 5-man panel comprises the Deputy National Chairman as Chairman, the National Woman Leader, the National Legal Adviser, the National Vice Chairman South-East, and the National Secretary who will serve as Secretary of the committee.

Dr. Nwoye said the committee has been mandated to investigate both the immediate and remote causes of the crisis and to also engage all stakeholders and reconcile aggrieved factions.

According to him, the panel will recommend lasting solutions to restore unity within the party in Anambra.

“The objective is to ensure that our party remains united and that candidates who emerged through due process can participate freely in future elections,” he stated.

The committee chairman appealed to all members and stakeholders in the state to remain calm and he assured that the national leadership is fully aware of the situation and has taken proactive steps to preserve peace, law and order.

He disclosed that the party’s legal team had already responded to court actions arising from the dispute and also added that enforcement of one of the court orders had reportedly been stayed by the court that issued it.

Dr. Nwoye also said letters would be sent to party stakeholders and security agencies in Anambra to ensure the protection of party offices and prevent any breakdown of law and order.

The committee head affirmed that the APC constitutional provision that members must exhaust internal dispute resolution mechanisms before approaching the courts still stands.

“Resorting to litigation without using party channels could attract consequences under our Constitution,” he warned.

He expressed optimism that with the cooperation of all stakeholders, dialogue and mediation would resolve the impasse to the satisfaction of all parties.

For a better society

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