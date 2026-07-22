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30yrs after, Gov Mutfwang apologises to Ndigbo over civil war atrocities

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30yrs after, Gov Mutfwang apologises to Ndigbo over civil war atrocities

by Peter Anayo0187
Cosmas Chukwu, Enugu
Several decades after the Nigeria-Biafra Civil War, Governor Caleb Mutfwangof Plateau State has begged Ndigbo to forgive the people of his state.
The governor said Plateau people were deceived into joining forces against the Igbo during the Nigerian/Biafran civil war, which lasted from 1967 to 1970.
He regretted the role played by the Plateau people, stating that they were deceived.
Mutfwang tendered the apology during an interactive session with Igbo leaders from the 17 local government areas of the state at the Government House in Jos on Sunday.
He said Plateau people were deceived into participating in the war by the military administration of Gen. Yakubu Gowon, an indigene of the state who was Nigeria’s head of state at the time of the civil war.
Mutfwang appealed to Ndigbo, as well as Plateau people to put the past behind them and forge ahead to strengthen the bonds of unity that exist between them.
“I apologise to the Igbos so that we can put the past behind us and continue to foster unity.
“We have become one family because our people were deceived into going to war, and we regret it. We must close that chapter and move forward,” Mutfwang said.
The Governor, who commended the Igbo community for its contributions to the socio-economic development of Plateau State, described them as wonderful partners in progress and an integral part of the state’s march towards self-sustenance.
According to the Governor, Plateau State had continued to remain one of the most accommodating states for the Igbo people since the end of the civil war, noting that compensation was paid for some losses suffered during the conflict.
“We must unite. We want the Igbos to regard us as their brothers and sisters, and together we must create an enabling environment where everyone can prosper,” he stressed, while appealing to Igbo businessmen in Plateau to support indigenous entrepreneurs through mentorship and investment.
“Nigeria is a great country, and no ethnic group has demonstrated entrepreneurial spirit more than the Igbo. I encourage you to replicate that same spirit in Plateau. I also appeal to Igbo business owners to employ and train young Plateau indigenes,” he begged.
President-General of the Igbo Community in Plateau State, Chief Chidi Onah, who spoke on behalf of the Igbo community, commended Mutfwang for his inclusive leadership, prudent management of resources and commitment to peaceful coexistence in the state.

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