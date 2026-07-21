When Kings Run: The tragedy of Yoruba Monarchs and total collapse of security in rural Nigeria

Chinwe Odita, Assistant Political Editor

For centuries, the Yoruba Obas have symbolized authority, stability, and the enduring spirit of community.

Palaces were more than residences; they were sanctuaries of culture, justice, and identity.

Kngs stand as the first point of reassurance in times of uncertainty and the last line of moral authority when disputes threaten communal harmony.

Today, a disturbing reality confronts Yoruba land and, indeed, Nigeria as a whole: kings are running.

Recent reports indicate that no fewer than eleven Yoruba traditional rulers have either been kidnapped or killed by armed bandits and criminal gangs in the last few years.

Even more alarming is the reported exodus of over twenty monarchs from their palaces in parts of Kwara, Kogi, Ondo, and Ekiti States, as insecurity tightens its grip on rural communities.

Palaces that once bustled with activity now sit eerily silent. Thrones remain occupied in name but abandoned in reality.

The implications extend far beyond the personal tragedy of the affected royal fathers. When a king flees, an entire community is disrupted psychologically.

The departure of traditional rulers signals not merely fear but the collapse of confidence in the state’s ability to protect its citizens.

For ordinary villagers, farmers, traders, women, and children, the message is unmistakable: if those who command respect, influence, and public visibility are no longer safe, who is?

It is not only Yoruba land that is affected. It has been reported that a few monarchs in the South East have also been abducted and killed or released after huge ransoms have been paid.

Across many affected communities, farming activities have been severely disrupted. Farmers now avoid distant farmlands for fear of ambush.

Markets that once attracted buyers from neighboring towns have become shadows of themselves.

School attendance has declined as parents fear attacks along rural roads.

Entire villages have witnessed a gradual migration toward urban centres, creating new pressures on already strained cities.

The economic consequences are equally devastating.

Agriculture remains the backbone of many rural communities in the Southwest and North Central regions.

Every abandoned farm translates into reduced food production. Every displaced farmer contributes to rising food prices.

Every community deserted because of insecurity weakens local economies and deepens poverty.

The cost of insecurity is no longer measured merely in lives lost or ransoms paid; it is measured in empty farmlands, unemployed individuals, collapsing local businesses, and growing hunger.

Yet perhaps the gravest consequence is the erosion of public trust.

Traditional rulers occupy a unique position in Nigeria’s governance structure.

Though they wield limited constitutional powers, they remain crucial intermediaries between the government and the people.

They mobilize communities, preserve cultural values, mediate conflicts, and provide intelligence on local security threats.

When monarchs become targets, criminals are not merely attacking individuals; they are attacking institutions that have helped sustain social order for generations.

The crisis also raises uncomfortable questions about the effectiveness of Nigeria’s security architecture.

Successive governments have repeatedly assured citizens that insecurity is being tackled.

Billions of naira have been budgeted for defence and security operations.

Numerous military campaigns have been announced. Yet the geographical spread of kidnappings and banditry continues to expand.

In many rural communities, residents complain that security responses arrive late, if they arrive at all.

Villagers often recount stories of distress calls unanswered and attacks that lasted for hours without intervention.

The perception, whether justified or not, is that government action has lagged dangerously behind the scale of the threat.

This perception fuels frustration, cynicism, and, increasingly, self-help security arrangements.

The tragedy is that insecurity has become normalized.

What once generated national outrage now passes as another headline in the daily cycle of violence. A kidnapped monarch. A murdered traditional ruler.

A community overrun by bandits. Another ransom demand. Another promise of investigation.

The repetition has dulled public shock but not public suffering.

Nigeria cannot afford such complacency.

The flight of Yoruba monarchs should be understood as a national emergency rather than a regional concern.

It is a warning sign that criminal elements are penetrating deeper into the social fabric of the country.

When traditional institutions become vulnerable, state institutions cannot assume immunity.

The solution requires more than periodic military deployments.

This author has said it before: there is no shame in seeking foreign help to curb this metastasizing cancer called insecurity in Nigeria. Nigerians are dying daily and the living are living in dread of what may happen at anytime.

It demands intelligence-driven policing, stronger collaboration between federal and state security agencies, better protection of rural communities, improved surveillance technology, prosecution of criminal networks, and a genuine political commitment to treating insecurity as the foremost threat to national development.

Above all, this ruling APC government must restore confidence in the populace by tackling the monster before it consumes the whole country.

Citizens do not merely want promises; they want visible results.

They want roads that are safe to travel, farms that are safe to cultivate, schools that are safe to attend, and communities where kings can sleep in their palaces without fear of midnight invasion.

A society where monarchs flee their kingdoms is a society severely distressed already.

Nigeria must listen before the silence from abandoned palaces becomes the soundtrack of a nation surrendering to fear.

For a better society

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