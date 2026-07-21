West Africa’s $30bn gas lifeline gets green light as ECOWAS leaders seal historic pipeline deal

Favour Ishember, Abuja

The African Atlantic Gas Pipeline is set to turbocharge energy access, accelerate industrial growth, and knit African economies closer together.

That mandate moved a big step closer over the weekend when ECOWAS Heads of State signed the Intergovernmental Agreement during the ECOWAS Summit in Freetown.

A press statement issued by Andy Odeh, Chief Corporate Communications Officer NNPC Ltd, said the endorsement turns policy into action, giving the mega-project the political backing it needs to move from blueprint to construction.

The AAGP is envisioned as a game-changing regional backbone. Its purpose: tap West Africa’s enormous gas reserves, link them to key consumption hubs, unify African energy markets, and forge a strategic corridor connecting West Africa, the Sahel, Morocco, and Europe.

Built to transport 30 billion cubic metres of gas annually, the pipeline has full sovereign backing from Nigeria, Morocco, Mauritania, and all ECOWAS nations. It will stretch almost 6,900 kilometres along the Atlantic coastline of West Africa, the statement said.

The weekend’s signing operationalizes the approval granted at the 66th Ordinary ECOWAS Summit in Abuja in December 2024. It also wraps up the institutional work led by ECOWAS since the 2022 Nigeria-Morocco Memorandum of Understanding, underscoring the unwavering resolve of all participating states.

The statement reads in part:A follow-up signing ceremony with the Kingdom of Morocco and the Islamic Republic of Mauritania will finalize the intergovernmental framework.

The project traces back to the joint vision of the late President Muhammadu Buhari and His Majesty King Mohammed VI, and it continues to enjoy strong backing from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. NNPC Ltd and ONHYM are jointly driving the initiative, supported by ECOWAS, member states, and global partners.

Tangible groundwork is already done. Teams have completed Front-End Engineering Design studies, finalized route reconnaissance surveys, advanced environmental and social impact assessments, and put in place the core legal, regulatory, and commercial structures. These achievements set the stage for rollout.

The pipeline will run from Nigeria to Morocco, cutting through 13 Atlantic coastal nations, with spur lines connecting landlocked Sahel countries. Tied into the Maghreb–Europe Gas Pipeline, the AAGP will open a new energy artery with 30 bcm/year capacity, including up to 15 bcm earmarked for Morocco and European markets.

Beyond gas, the corridor is expected to boost power generation, spur industrialization, add value to raw resources, and spark new industrial ecosystems and long-term jobs across West Africa.

Engr. Bashir Bayo Ojulari, Group CEO of NNPC Limited, said the ECOWAS endorsement provides the sovereign platform to shift from concept to delivery.

“This milestone reflects the clear directive of His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR,” he noted. “The AAGP is key to delivering that directive by building the infrastructure to bring about 3 billion cubic feet per day of Nigerian gas to market. NNPC Limited is proud to co-lead this effort alongside ONHYM.”

Mrs. Amina Benkhadra, Director General of ONHYM, described the signing as another major step forward for the AAGP, a strategic venture developed by ONHYM and NNPC Ltd under the leadership of King Mohammed VI and President Tinubu.

“The Project embodies His Majesty’s vision for a united Atlantic Africa,” she said.

Once Morocco and Mauritania sign, the framework will create two new bodies: the Pipeline Higher Authority headquartered in Abuja, and the AAGP Project Company based in Casablanca. Both will manage execution and steer the project toward Final Investment Decision.

NNPC Ltd and ONHYM restated their pledge to deliver the AAGP to global benchmarks for technical quality, environmental stewardship, and governance.

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