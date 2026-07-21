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Three years of partnership, one unforgettable experience as Nigerian Breweries Partners with WIB Fair 2026

by Peter Anayo0124

From the very first edition of the Women In Business Fair, Nigerian Breweries has stood as a proud supporter, believing in its vision to celebrate entrepreneurship, community, and business growth.

As WIB Fair enters its third edition, Nigerian Breweries is taking the experience to a whole new level with an exciting Entertainment Village,a vibrant destination where great music, refreshing moments, engaging activities, and unforgettable experiences come together.

While you shop, network, and discover hundreds of businesses, take time to unwind and enjoy an atmosphere specially curated by Nigerian Breweries.

At WIB Fair 2026, business meets entertainment, and Nigerian Breweries is making sure the experience is one to remember.

Date: Nov 5th – 8th 2026
Venue: Eagle Square car park

For more information visit @wib.fair on Instagram

 

For a better society

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