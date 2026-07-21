L–R: Marketing Director, FrieslandCampina WAMCO Plc, Maureen Ifada; winners of the Three Crowns 2026 Mum of the Year competition, Olaide Adesina, Omotola Ade-Onojobi, and Hajara Omoniyi; and Marketing Manager, Three Crowns, Chioma Igwe, at the Three Crowns 2026 Mum of the Year Grand Finale held in Lagos over the weekend.

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