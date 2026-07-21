Team Nigeria wins Gold at the World Cup Spelling Bee in China

Team Nigeria has won the Gold Award in the Middle School Group Category at the 2026 Spelling Bee World Cup in Shanghai, China.

The achievement was announced by the Nigeria Spelling Bee on its official Facebook page on Sunday.

The organisation wrote, “Team Nigeria has won the Gold Award in the Middle School Group Category at the Spelling Bee World Cup in Shanghai, China.”

Also confirming the feat on Sunday, Ar-Raheem International College, Ilorin, announced that two of its students, Maryam Yusuf and Abdurrahman Yusuf, won medals at the global competition.

The school wrote on its Facebook page, “Ar-Raheem International College students Maryam YUSUF and Abdurrahman YUSUF won medals at the Spelling Bee World Cup final in Shanghai, China 2026.”

Team Nigeria was making its first-ever appearance at the Spelling Bee World Cup after qualifying through the Nigeria Spelling Bee and the African Spelling Bee Championship.

The four-member team comprised 2026 African Spelling Bee Junior champion, Oluwadamilola Adeolu of St. Lawrence Metropolitan College, Ado-Ekiti; Abdurrahman Yusuf of Ar-Raheem International College, Ilorin; Chinedu Okediachi of Madonna International Schools, Asaba; and Maryam Yusuf of Ar-Raheem International College, Ilorin.

Announcing Nigeria’s historic participation before the tournament, the Nigeria Spelling Bee had said, “For the first time ever, Nigeria will be represented at the Spelling Bee World Cup, as four outstanding young spellers prepare to compete in Shanghai, China, from 10th–20th July 2026.

“Their journey has been one of excellence and determination—beginning with the Nigeria Spelling Bee, progressing to the African Spelling Bee Championship in Harare, Zimbabwe, and now advancing to the world stage.”

The organisers also noted that the students were representing not only Nigeria but the African continent.

“As they compete against the world’s finest young spellers, they carry with them the hopes of a nation and the pride of an entire continent. Join us in wishing Team Nigeria a successful outing as they make history at the Spelling Bee World Cup 2026. Go Team Nigeria!” the statement added.

Ahead of the competition, Adeolu had expressed excitement about competing on the global stage.

“I am proud to be part of the Nigerian Spelling Bee and African Spelling Bee delegation travelling to the Spelling Bee World Cup in Shanghai, China, to represent Nigeria,” she had said.

She added, “I am looking forward to the competition itself, meeting new spellers across the world, boosting my vocabulary and confidence on the global stage and also raising the trophy and bringing it back home.”

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