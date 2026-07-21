RULAAC requests clarification from Police over Mary Habila’s death

Cosmas Chukwu, Enugu

The Rule of Law and Accountability Advocacy Centre (RULAAC) has formally requested clarification from the Nigeria Police Force on critical issues relating to the ongoing investigation into the death of Miss Mary Habila.

While acknowledging the Police Force’s public appeal for restraint and its assurance that investigations are ongoing, RULAAC believes that transparency, professionalism and timely factual communication are essential to maintaining public confidence in an investigation that has attracted widespread national attention.

RULAAC recognises that the circumstances surrounding Miss Habila’s death have generated significant public concern because the incident reportedly occurred within premises associated with the residence of the Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi.

It noted, “We also note that the Minister has publicly denied any wrongdoing and has called for a forensic autopsy, while the Nigeria Police Force has confirmed that investigations are ongoing and that no criminal charges have been filed against any person.

“Our intervention should not be construed as attributing criminal responsibility to any individual. Rather, it seeks to ensure that the investigation is conducted in accordance with the principles of the rule of law, accountability, equality before the law and internationally accepted standards for investigating suspicious deaths.

“RULAAC has informed the Nigeria Police Force that it has received information from sources considered sufficiently credible to warrant official clarification. While we are not in a position to independently verify this information, we believe it is appropriate to seek clarification from the competent investigative authority.”

RULAAC requests clarification: “Whether investigators have established a verified timeline of events, including the presence and movements of all persons within the residence during the period surrounding Miss Habila’s death, including reports that the Honourable Minister was present on the night of the incident and departed the following morning.

“Whether it is correct that, following the discovery of Miss Habila’s death, the Honourable Minister contacted the Director of Medical Services of the David Umahi Federal University Teaching Hospital to evacuate the body, and whether the Director declined pending police examination and documentation of the scene. If so, what measures were taken to preserve the scene and relevant forensic evidence?

“Whether the scene was secured immediately, which Police formation first responded to the incident, and what forensic and investigative procedures have since been undertaken.

“Whether statements have been obtained from all persons present within the residence during the relevant period and whether all necessary investigative steps have been taken to establish the cause and circumstances of Miss Habila’s death.”

RULAAC further noted that the circumstances surrounding this tragic death had inevitably attracted heightened public interest because of previous incidents in Ebonyi State that remain subjects of public concern, including the disappearance of five engineers and the 2021 death of the then Commissioner for Infrastructure and Development, Engineer Fidelis Nweze.

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