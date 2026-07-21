Reps consider Tinubu’s State Police Bill, set to adopt Senate version

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

The House of Representatives has commenced the consideration of the Executive Bill on the establishment of State Police, transmitted to the National Assembly by President Bola Tinubu as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen Nigeria’s internal security architecture through constitutional reform.

Speaking at the meeting of the House Committee on Constitution Review on Monday, the Deputy Speaker of the House and Chairman of the Constitution Review Committee, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu, said the House may adopt the version of the bill already passed by the Senate, with only minor adjustments where necessary.

Kalu recalled that before the National Assembly proceeded on recess, the House had, on June 11, passed its own Constitution Alteration Bill on State Police. However, following the transmission of the Executive Bill by President Tinubu, the House on July 14 rescinded its earlier decision to enable lawmakers consider the President’s proposal.

“You may recall that on the 11th of June, before the recess, the House considered and passed the Police Constitution Alteration Bill. However, following the introduction of an Executive Bill by the President, that decision was reversed by the House on the 14th of July to enable consideration of the Executive Bill coming from the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces,” Kalu said.

He explained that given the critical nature of national security, the President was best positioned to propose comprehensive legislation capable of addressing the country’s prevailing security challenges.

According to him, the Executive Bill had already passed first and second readings in the House, while a broad stakeholder engagement held during the National Assembly Open Week effectively served as the required public hearing, fulfilling the constitutional and legislative requirements for its consideration.

“The bill has been referred to this Committee, and the Committee is not just the Deputy Speaker and the Deputy Chairman. The Committee is you and I. Our responsibility is to carefully scrutinise this legislation and ensure that it reflects the aspirations and expectations of the Nigerian people,” he stated.

Kalu described the proposed State Police legislation as one of President Tinubu’s signature constitutional reform initiatives, noting that the President had consistently championed the establishment of a multi-layered policing system long before assuming office.

“I must emphasise that the State Police Bill remains one of the signature constitutional reform initiatives of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. As Governor of Lagos State, he was among the earliest advocates of multi-layered policing as a strategic solution to Nigeria’s security challenges. Today, as President, he is championing the same cause, demonstrating consistency between his convictions and his actions,” he said.

The Deputy Speaker stressed that although the Executive, Legislature and Judiciary operate as separate arms of government, they remain united in pursuing national objectives, particularly the protection of lives and property.

“As we have always argued, although we are three arms of government, we are one government. There is a national objective, and all we do is align ourselves with it, especially when that objective is in the best interest of Nigerians. Today, there is a national consensus that security must remain at the forefront of governance, and both the Executive and the Legislature are committed to achieving that objective.”

He noted that lawmakers convened on a Monday outside the House’s traditional Tuesday parliamentary sitting not for convenience but because the urgency of the nation’s security situation demanded swift legislative action.

“We are here today not because it is convenient for us. Our parliamentary week ordinarily begins on Tuesday, but duty calls, and time is of the essence. We are joining hands with the Executive to ensure that this collaborative effort results in the successful passage of this priority constitutional amendment.”

Kalu also disclosed that both chambers of the National Assembly were working in close collaboration to fast-track the constitutional amendment process, expressing optimism that once transmitted to the President, the bill would receive prompt presidential assent.

“Historically, the House and the Senate are working in tandem to ensure this significant constitutional amendment is achieved. I am confident that once it returns to the Executive, it will receive expeditious assent.”

Explaining the committee’s assignment, the Deputy Speaker said members would undertake a clause-by-clause consideration of the Executive Bill, using the Senate-passed version as the primary working document.

“The purpose of today’s meeting is to consider the Executive Bill clause by clause and make appropriate recommendations to the House. We must note that the Senate has already considered and adopted the bill with certain amendments, and copies of that version have been circulated to members. This document will serve as our working draft throughout this exercise.”

He observed that the Executive Bill is substantially similar to previous versions already considered by the National Assembly, with only limited modifications.

“On the clause-by-clause consideration, the Executive Bill is substantially similar to what we have previously worked on, with only minor adjustments. Therefore, we do not anticipate any major departure from the work already undertaken.”

Kalu identified some of the notable additions to include the introduction of Section 318 on interpretation, as well as transitional and saving provisions designed to facilitate the implementation and operationalisation of the proposed State Police framework.

He added that the Senate also introduced about eight minor amendments, which the House Committee would carefully examine with a view to adopting them where appropriate.

“You will see the introduction of Section 318 dealing with interpretation, as well as transitional and saving provisions to facilitate the implementation and operationalisation of the State Police framework, together with other consequential amendments. The Senate also introduced about eight minor clauses with slight adjustments that are not too significant.

“So, as we proceed with this amendment process, we shall take into consideration the work already done by the Senate and adopt it where applicable.”

The consideration of the Executive State Police Bill marks another significant milestone in the ongoing constitutional amendment process, with lawmakers expressing optimism that the legislation will strengthen Nigeria’s security architecture by creating a constitutionally backed multi-tier policing system capable of responding more effectively to security challenges across the federation.