PFIPC scandal: Reps C’ttee begins probe of MDAs

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

The House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee on investigation into the approved Presidential Foreign Investment Promotion Council PFIPC has begun an investigation of all heads of government ministries, departments and agencies alleged to be involved in the saga.

This happened as the probe panel has summoned the Secretary to the Government of the Federation Senator George Akume; Minister of Finance Mr Taiwo Oyedele and Minister of Budget and National Planning, Senator Atiku Bagudu to appear before it on Tuesday unfailingly.

Also summoned to appear before the probe panel are the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb Bianca Odumegwu Ojukwu, and the Chiaman of the Federal Character Commission. Hon. Ayo Omidiran.

Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon.Tajudeen Abbas, represented by the House Leader, Hon Prof Julius Ihonvbere, said that the investigation is in excercise of the powers of the parliament to oversight government and its ministries and agencies.

He said that public and investigative hearings are avenues through which the legislature engages directly with the public in its law-making duties.

He informed that the Committee has the House mandate to examine how that council came into being, the circumstances through which it came into the federal budget and to make recommendations on how to safeguard public finance.

He charged the committee to be through and be guided by these clear terms of reference.

Similarly, Chairman of the House A-hoc Committee Hon. Dr. Adamu Gagdi said that the committee will discharge its responsibility with absolute fairness, transparency and impartiality.

He listed the government ministries and agencies invited to give oral testimony at the hearing as the Office of Head of Civil Service of the Federation OHCSF, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Budget and Planning, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation, Central Bank of Nigeria CBN, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Nigeria Police Force NPF, Department of State Services and the Federal Character Commission FCC

At the investigative hearing, while the OHCSF and the Central Bank of Nigeria gave oral testimonies on their alleged involvement in the saga, the Ministries of Finance, Budget and Planning and the Federal Character Commission were not represented.

The Committee turned down the representative of the Minister of Foreign Affairs Amb Bianca Odumegwu Ojukwu and instead that either the Minister, Minister of State or Permanent Secretary must appear before the panel.

Consequently, the House Committee Chairman, Hon.Gagdi summoned the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Minister of Finance, Minister of Budget and Planning, the Revenue Mobliization, Allocation and Fiscal Commission RMFAC and the Chairman of the Federal Character Commission FCC to appear before the panel on Tuesday, July 21, 2026 unfailingly.

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