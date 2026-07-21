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Politics

Osun 2026: APC blames Adeleke over decay of health facilities, vows revival under Oyebamiji

by Peter Anayo041

Tunde Adeleke, Osogbo

The National Secretary of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Ajibola Basiru, has accused the Governor Ademola Adeleke-led administration of allowing healthcare facilities built under previous administrations to fall into disrepair, saying many now lack doctors, nurses, and essential medicines.

Speaking at a campaign rally held in Ila Orangun for the governorship candidate of the party, Bola Oyebamiji, Basiru said the APC had extended medical services to all 332 wards of the state while in office, and argued that Osun “deserves a government that will restore confidence in the healthcare sector.”

Basiru stressed that despite the rising federal allocations to states as reason Osun should be seeing more development than it is, adding that Oyebamiji’s administration would prioritize civil servant welfare, farmer support, education, and security, alongside healthcare.

He said, “During the APC administration, healthcare facilities were extended across the 332 wards of the state to bring medical services closer to the people. Today, many of those facilities lack doctors, nurses and essential medicines. We believe Osun deserves a government that will restore confidence in the healthcare sector.

“Reports have shown that what states received has increased tremendously, and even the Osun State Government has acknowledged the improvement in allocations.

“That is why we are endorsing AMBO. He understands governance, business and the economy, and we believe he will use these resources to build a better future for our children.

“Our civil servants deserve better welfare because they remain the engine of government. AMBO will support our farmers to produce more and create opportunities for their agricultural products to reach wider markets, bringing greater financial rewards to them.

“When agriculture thrives, our rural communities prosper, employment increases and the state’s economy becomes stronger. Education must equally receive priority. We are facing a shortage of teachers, and our children deserve quality education that prepares them for a brighter future.”

In his remark, Oyebamiji promised to complete abandoned road projects and construct more rural roads to boost agriculture and economic activities across the state.

He added that road infrastructure would remain one of the top priorities of his administration because of its direct impact on farmers and rural communities.

“When I become governor, we will complete this road and ensure that other roads linking our towns and villages are also constructed. Good roads are essential for transporting agricultural produce, attracting investment and improving the lives of our people.”

Meanwhile, the Orangun of Ila Orangun, Oba Abdul Wahab Olukayode Oyedotun, Bibiire I, gave Bola Oyebamiji his blessings and prayed that his governorship election bid would be successful.

The traditional ruler told the APC gubernatorial hopeful that his wives have already been campaigning for him and had also urged influenced his support for AMBO.

“It is only God who does all things. I don’t have any power. God will answer AMBO and make it possible for him to become the Governor of Osun. AMBO will win the election by God’s grace. We will all experience the victory,” the monarch declared.

 

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