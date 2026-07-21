Onitsha Catholic Bishop, Oko Poly Rector, others bag AMTY awards

Phil Okose, Onitsha

No fewer than 29 persons who have distinguished themselves in different fields of human endeavours, two indegenous companies and two schools in Anambra State have been honoured at the 2026 edition of the Anambra Man of The Year (AMTY) Award.

Among the honoured included, the Metropolitan Archbishop of Onitsha, His Grace, Most Rev. Dr. Valerian Maduka Okeke, who was honoured as the ‘Person of the Decade,’ because of his legacy of faith, education, social transformation and pastoral charity.

Also honoured was the Rector of the Federal Polytechnic, Oko, Dr. Chioma Irene Awuzie, who was named ‘Public Servant of the Year.’ AMTY organizers held that Awuzie has driven massive infrastructural development and has been an advocate for sustainable development in the polytechnic.

Iyom Joy Egolum, Corporate Affairs Manager (East) at Nigeria Breweries Plc, was also honoured as ‘Corporate Leader of the Year,’ for championing sustainability and community-focused initiatives aligned with the company’s “Winning with Nigeria” agenda reinforcing the link between business success and social impact interventions.

Other awardees were, Prof. Stella Okunna (Lifetime Achievements Award); Chief Obinna Ufudu (Corporate Man of the Decade); High Chief Anthony Obele (Business Icon of the Year); Chinyere Muoneme, SAN, (Inspiring Woman of the Year); Chief Akai Egwuonwu (Investor of the Year); Archbishop Onyeka Nzekwesi (Real Estate Icon of the Year); among others.

Two educational institutions – St. John Vianney Science College, Ukwulu, and Mater Amabulis Secondary School, Umuoji, were named ‘Best Private School of the Year, and ‘Best Public School of the Year, respectively; while two indegenous companies – Onegrid Energies and SunnyPeace Haircare Products were also named ‘Startup Company of the Year’ and ‘Brand of the Year.’

Earlier in his welcome address, chairman of the occasion, Prof. Joe Ezigbo, said that the AMTY award is more than a plaque or certificate, but also the society’s acknowledgement that excellence matters, that character matters, that service matters, and that those who dedicate their lives to making the society better deserve to be celebrated.

He said, “The progress of every society depends on people who chose to solve problems instead of complaining about them. Our schools become better because those involved refused to lower standards. Our businesses thrive because visionary entrepreneurs create opportunities where others see opportunities. Communities become peaceful because because responsible leaders place service above self.

“Every award presented represents years – sometimes decades – of sacrifices that the public rarely sees. One of the greatest gifts we can offer is to celebrate people while they are alive – to encourage them to continue doing good and to inspire others to follow their examples.”

He reminded the award winners that the honour was not the end of the journey, rather, a reminder that the society expects even more from them.

In his keynote address themed: “Unstoppable Anambra: Leveraging Human Capital for Global Impact,” Vice Chancellor of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Prof. Ugochukwu Bond Anyaehie, said that Anambra’s greatest export has always been its human capital.

He said that the state has consistently produced giant minds who shape nations; adding that the people have developed a deep culture to think, build, develop, innovate and lead anywhere on earth.

He congratulated the awardees, saying that their strides in different life endeavours are a testament that Anambra is unstoppable and will remain unstoppable.

Speaking to newsmen during the ceremony, the Catholic Archbishop of Onitsha, Most Rev. Dr. Valerian Okeke, expressed happiness over the award, and said the award would spur him to greater height for God and humanity.

Other awardees who spoke at the ceremony thanked the AMTY for organizing the event, while reiterating their commitment towards working for a better Anambra State and Nigeria.

For a better society

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