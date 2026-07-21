Oil spill probe sparks fresh tension in Bayelsa community as Azuzuama rejects sabotage verdict

Elizabeth Vincent, Yenagoa

A fresh dispute has erupted over the outcome of a Joint Investigation Visit (JIV) into a major crude oil spill in Azuzuama community, Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, with residents rejecting the investigation’s conclusion that the incident was caused by sabotage.

The disagreement has stalled the official determination of the cause of the June 25, 2026 oil spill on Oando Plc’s six-inch Azuzuama–Tebidaba flowline, raising concerns over environmental accountability compensation and the integrity of oil spill investigations in the Niger Delta.

The JIV, a statutory process involving the operating company, regulators, host community representatives and the Bayelsa State Ministry of Environment, is mandated to determine the cause of oil spills estimate the volume discharged and assess the extent of environmental damage. Its findings serve as the basis for remediation and compensation.

However, the investigation ended without a consensus after community representatives rejected the conclusion that the spill resulted from induced corrosion allegedly caused by deliberate human interference.

According to a field report by the Environmental Conservation Agriculture and Rural Development (ECARD), the operator and some regulators attributed the spill to induced corrosion a finding that has been strongly contested by the host community.

Speaking after the investigation, the director of Petroleum and Pollution Control at the Bayelsa State Ministry of Environment, Engr. Reuben Enai, said physical examination of the damaged pipeline revealed burn marks on its protective coating, suggesting that acidic substances had been deliberately applied to weaken the metal.

He explained that the rupture occurred at the 12 o’clock (top) section of the pipeline arguing that natural corrosion would not ordinarily develop in that position; the visual evidence indicates induced corrosion rather than natural deterioration, Enai maintained.

But community leaders insist the evidence points to ageing infrastructure and equipment failure rather than sabotage; chairman of the Azuzuama community development committee, Mr. Angasei Perediseghebofa, said extensive rust observed on the exposed section of the pipeline clearly indicated long term corrosion.

He further alleged that testing equipment deployed by Oando during the investigation malfunctioned, preventing an accurate and transparent assessment of the spill’s cause.

Also expressing reservations, the committee’s vice chairman, Mr. Uyabara Boneghen, questioned the credibility of the testing process after the equipment reportedly produced identical readings at different inspection points.

He also drew attention to another leak discovered beneath a river platform where continuous gas bubbles were observed warning that the separate incident posed an additional environmental threat that had yet to receive adequate investigation.

Despite several rounds of inspections involving Oando Plc, the national oil spill detection and response agency (NOSDRA), the Bayelsa state ministry of environment and community representatives, the parties failed to reach a unanimous conclusion, leaving the Joint Investigation Visit officially inconclusive.

The dispute has revived painful memories of one of the Niger Delta’s worst pipeline tragedies,on July 9, 2015, 14 people, including officials of NOSDRA and the Bayelsa State Ministry of Environment, lost their lives when an explosion occurred during a Joint Investigation Visit and repair operation along the same Azuzuama pipeline corridor.

The tragedy continues to shape public distrust and heighten tensions whenever investigations are conducted in the area. ECARD has called on Oando to urgently contain the spill, clean up all contaminated sites and repair the underwater leak to prevent further degradation of the community’s fragile aquatic ecosystem.

The environmental advocacy group also urged regulators to initiate an independent investigation into the newly discovered underwater leak, warning that continued hydrocarbon discharge could worsen pollution, threaten aquatic biodiversity and undermine the livelihoods of fishing communities.

The unresolved disagreement over the cause of the spill once again highlights the persistent challenges surrounding oil spill investigations in the Niger Delta, where disputes over sabotage and equipment failure frequently delay environmental remediation, compensation and justice for affected communities.

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