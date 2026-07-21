Nwadiuto Iheakanwa pays condolence visit to family of Gbadebo Rhodes- Vivour on the death of her mother in Lagos

L-r… African Democratic Congress (ADC) Governorship candidate for Lagos State, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, being consoled by the Managing Director/ Editor – Chief Champion Newspapers Dr (Mrs) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa, on the death of his mother, Mrs Nkechi Rehodes- Vivour, during the visit to their residence in Lagos, 20/7/2026…Photos: Chinyere Ikeanyi.

Managing Director/ Editor – Chief Champion Newspapers, Dr (Mrs) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa, signing the condolences of late Mrs Nkechi Rehodes- Vivour.Mother of African Democratic Congress (ADC) governorship candidate for Lagos State, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, during her visit to their residence in Lagos on 20/7/2026…Photos: Chinyere Ikeanyi.

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