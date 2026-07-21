July 21, 2026
Trending now

Julius Berger MD commends Tinubu, Wike on FCT infrastructure transformation

West Africa’s $30bn gas lifeline gets green light as ECOWAS leaders seal…

Kano learners get new boost as FG pushes Bilingual schools , smart…

NUPRC kicks off battle for 50 oil and gas assets as Nigeria’s…

Nwadiuto Iheakanwa pays condolence visit to family of Gbadebo Rhodes- Vivour on…

Three Crowns 2026 Mum of the Year Grand Finale held in Lagos

Three years of partnership, one unforgettable experience as Nigerian Breweries Partners with…

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, JULY 21, 2026

NDC disowns alleged fake deputy publicity secretary

Team Nigeria wins Gold at the World Cup Spelling Bee in China

Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Nwadiuto Iheakanwa pays condolence visit to family of Gbadebo Rhodes- Vivour on the death of her mother in Lagos

by Peter Anayo086

L-r… African Democratic Congress (ADC) Governorship candidate for Lagos State, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, being consoled by the Managing Director/ Editor – Chief Champion Newspapers Dr (Mrs) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa, on the death of his mother, Mrs Nkechi Rehodes- Vivour, during the visit to their residence in Lagos, 20/7/2026…Photos: Chinyere Ikeanyi.

Managing Director/ Editor – Chief Champion Newspapers, Dr (Mrs) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa, signing the condolences of late Mrs Nkechi Rehodes- Vivour.Mother of African Democratic Congress (ADC) governorship candidate for Lagos State, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, during her visit to their residence in Lagos on 20/7/2026…Photos: Chinyere Ikeanyi.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Share to WhatsApp WhatsApp Business Facebook X Email

Related posts

Deputy Speaker in a warm handshake with Australian High Commissioner , other partners held in Abuja

Peter Anayo

Flag off ceremony of construction of new INEC by President Ahmed Tinubu in Abuja

Peter Anayo

Sanwo-Olu, Alausa, Adebutu ,at official commissioning of Kesington Adebukunola Adebutu in CMUL

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO
Jojobet Girişmatbetmatbetmatbetjojobetultrabetcasibomcasibomcasibomcasibomcasibom girişşanlıurfa konteynerBetpasbetcioHoliganbetHoliganbetHoliganbetGrandpashabetGrandpashabetjojobet girişjojobetgrandpashabetjojobet girişbetcioJojobetJojobetJojobetjojobetgrandpashabetcasibomjojobet girişgrandpashabetgrandpashabetganobet