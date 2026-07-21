NUPRC kicks off battle for 50 oil and gas assets as Nigeria’s 2025 bid conference opens in Abuja

Favour Ishember, Abuja

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission has set the stage for the final phase of its 2025 oil and gas licensing exercise, calling eligible firms to a high-stakes Commercial Bid Conference on July 21, 2026.

The closed-door session will hold at the Conference Center inside Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja. Only invited companies will be admitted.

Fifty blocks are up for grabs across seven geological zones:

Niger Delta Onshore: 16 blocks,Niger Delta Shallow Waters,18 blocks , Niger Delta Deep Offshore 1 block ,Benin Basin Onshore: 3 blocks,Anambra Basin Onshore: 4 blocks , Chad Basin Onshore: 4 blocks and Benue Trough, 4 blocks .

According to NUPRC’s bidding framework, winners will emerge based on a combined technical and commercial evaluation. Key scoring metrics include the signature bonus offered, proposed work program obligations, and proof of performance security deposit.

This marks the climax of a process that began nearly a year ago. The 2025 Licensing Round was first declared on November 11, 2025, and publicized in accordance with the Petroleum Industry Act, 2021.

The journey so far:

-Dec 1, 2025: The official bid portal went live for company registration

-Jan 14, 2026: A Pre-Bid Conference was held at Eko Hotels and Suites, Lagos, to walk registered bidders and stakeholders through the rules Feb 27, 2026: Deadline for registration and submission of prequalification documents

Mar 16, 2026: Prequalification review wrapped up

Interest was massive. Out of 286 firms that applied for prequalification, 196 scaled the hurdle and qualified for the technical and commercial stage. From that pool, 143 companies went ahead to submit a total of 200 bids.

All 143 bidders are expected in Abuja tomorrow for the commercial bid conference where final offers will be reviewed and winners determined.

For a better society

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