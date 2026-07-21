NPC begins nationwide digital birth, death registration in Rivers, urges compliance

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

The National Population Commission, NPC, says it has commenced the nationwide digital registration of births and deaths in Rivers State, under the Electronic Civil Registration and Vital Statistics, E-CRVS, System, using the new VitalReg platform.

Federal Commissioner, NPC, Rivers State, Prof. Itotenaan Henry Ogiri, who made the announcement while briefing journalists in Port Harcourt on Monday, said the implementation of the digital registrations across Rivers’ 23 Local Government Areas is part of the Commission’s rollout in the 36 States of the Federation and the FCT.

Prof Ogiri said the exercise which began nationwide on 1st July 2026 reflects the Commission’s commitment to ensuring that every birth and every death occurring in our country is accurately captured through a secure, efficient and digitally enabled platform, while strengthening the generation of reliable vital statistics for national development.

“On behalf of the National Population Commission, I am pleased to officially inform the good people of Rivers State that the full digital registration of births and deaths, which took effect nationwide on 1st July 2026, is now being implemented across the State as part of the Commission’s nationwide rollout in the 36 States of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The development marks a significant milestone in Nigeria’s journey towards a modern, technology-driven civil registration system.”

Ogiri noted that while Nigeria records an estimated five million births annually, coverage remains low. Birth registration currently stands at about 57%, while death registration is below 20% nationwide.

“These gaps underscore the urgent need for a more efficient and accessible registration system. To address this, NPC has established 4,011 functional registration centres across the 774 LGAs, with plans to expand to about 8,000 centres nationwide.

“In Rivers State, structures have been put in place and personnel are working with health facilities, LGAs and community stakeholders to ensure accessibility.

The Federal Commissioner explained that the VitalReg platform offers faster registration, 24-hour access, automated data validation for accuracy, reduced paperwork and waiting time, enhanced record security, and a stronger national database to support other government information systems.

He added that the platform will integrate seamlessly with Nigeria’s national digital identity framework, including the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC, to improve coordination and service delivery.

The initiative builds on the launch of the E-CRVS System and the inauguration of the National Coordination Committee on CRVS by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on November 8, 2023. It also aligns with the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Agenda on digital transformation and transparency.

The NPC Commissioner stressed that success depends on partnerships and public participation. He listed key collaborators as ALGON, NIMC, UNICEF and Barnksforte Technologies Limited.

“In Rivers State, we will continue to work closely with the State Government, Local Government Councils, healthcare providers, traditional institutions, religious organisations, development partners, civil society organisations and the media to ensure that no child or family is left behind,” he said.

Prof. Ogiri called on parents, guardians, healthcare workers and community leaders to ensure prompt registration of every birth and death, noting that a complete civil registration system strengthens governance and supports sustainable development.

He reassured the public that birth registration and birth notification services remain highly subsidised, though specialised administrative services such as record modification, certificate reissuance, attestations and verification will attract approved charges to support system sustainability.

The Federal Commissioner appreciated the Rivers State Government for its support, and commended NPC Rivers staff, development partners, LGAs, healthcare institutions, traditional and religious leaders for advancing civil registration in the state.

He also urged the media to continue amplifying the message “that every birth counts, every death matters and every Nigerian deserves a legal identity.”

“As we commence this new chapter, let us all work together to build a civil registration system that is modern, inclusive and trusted by all,” Prof. Ogiri concluded.

For a better society

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