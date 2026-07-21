Nigerians and Ponzi Schemes: When will we learn?

Chinwe Odita, Assistant Editor

The collapse of the National Reading Culture (NRC) investment platform has once again exposed a painful truth about Nigeria’s relationship with get-rich-quick schemes.

Thousands of Nigerians reportedly lost billions of naira after the platform abruptly stopped withdrawals, joining a growing list of failed schemes that have left broken dreams, empty bank accounts and shattered families in their wake.

For many Nigerians, the NRC story feels hauntingly familiar.

Before NRC came Mavrodi Mundial Movement, easily known as MMM, Ultimate Cycler, Twinkas, Loom, Crypto Bridge Exchange (CBEX), Fintock Foreign Exchange ( FFC), Chymall, RackSterli, MBA Forex, Chinmark, and countless others that promised extraordinary returns for little or no productive effort.

Every few years, the names change, the marketing becomes more sophisticated, social media influencers emerge to reassure sceptics, and thousands of hopeful investors rush in—only for the inevitable collapse to follow.

The question is no longer whether another Ponzi scheme will emerge. It almost certainly will.

The real question is: when will Nigerians learn?

The Economics of desperation obviously is playing a role here.

It would be simplistic to dismiss every victim as greedy.

Nigeria’s harsh economic realities have created fertile ground for financial fraud. Inflation has steadily eroded purchasing power.

Youth unemployment remains high. Salaries have lost value, while the cost of food, transportation, rent and healthcare continues to rise.

Many households are searching desperately for any opportunity to stay afloat.

When a platform promises to double investments within weeks or generate passive daily income through seemingly harmless online tasks, it appeals directly to economic anxiety.

Fraudsters understand this psychology better than many policymakers.

They package hope as investment.

They disguise deception as innovation.

They exploit hardship as opportunity.

In such an environment, desperation becomes a powerful recruitment tool.

But desperation is not the whole story.

Economic hardship explains why people become vulnerable, but it does not fully explain why Ponzi schemes continue attracting educated professionals, civil servants, business owners and even financial experts.

Some victims know the risks.

Many openly admit that they understand the scheme might eventually collapse but they go in anyway, hoping they can get returns and get out before the collapse.

Their confidence rests on one assumption: “I will enter early and leave before it crashes.”

That is no longer desperation.

That is speculation fuelled by greed.

Every Ponzi scheme survives because participants believe someone else will be left holding the bag.

The tragedy is that almost everyone believes they will be among the lucky few.

History repeatedly proves otherwise.

The psychology never changes.

The mechanics of Ponzi schemes have remained remarkably consistent.

First comes the unbelievable promise.

Then come testimonials from early beneficiaries.

Friends recruit friends.

Family members persuade relatives.

Church members encourage fellow worshippers.

Colleagues convince colleagues.

WhatsApp groups explode with screenshots of successful withdrawals.

Social proof replaces critical thinking.

Once people begin receiving initial payouts—which are usually funded by money from newer investors—the illusion of legitimacy grows stronger.

Skeptics become converts.

Eventually, recruitment slows.

Withdrawals become delayed.

Excuses emerge.

Technical issues are blamed.

System upgrades are announced.

Then silence.

The cycle ends exactly where it always does.

Can this be attributed to Government failure?

Yes, because in a way, Government cannot escape criticism.

If the Nigerian economy offered quality life for its citizens, Ponzi schemes will attract less people.

Also if there are regulators that ensure there fraudsters are not allowed to operate, citizens will not fall victims.

To be fair to the government, Nigeria’s regulatory agencies—including the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and other law enforcement bodies—have repeatedly warned citizens about fraudulent investment schemes.

Yet many illegal platforms continue operating openly for months, advertising aggressively across social media and recruiting thousands before authorities intervene. Can the government not intervene?

This raises uncomfortable questions.

Why do obviously suspicious platforms remain online for so long?

Why are promoters rarely prosecuted quickly enough to deter others?

Why are victims often left with little hope of recovering stolen funds?

Regulatory action frequently appears reactive rather than preventive.

By the time investigations begin, the money has often disappeared.

A stronger regulatory framework, faster enforcement, closer collaboration with financial institutions and more aggressive public awareness campaigns could reduce the damage significantly.

Government therefore bears a share of the responsibility.

But citizens must also accept responsibility.

Blaming government alone ignores an equally uncomfortable reality.

No regulator can protect people who willingly ignore every warning sign.

When someone promises 30, 50 or even 100 per cent monthly returns with little or no genuine economic activity, common sense should raise immediate suspicion.

Legitimate investments generate wealth through production, innovation, services or business growth.

Ponzi schemes generate wealth by transferring money from newer participants to earlier ones until recruitment inevitably collapses.

That business model has never changed.

Neither has its outcome.

Financial literacy remains one of Nigeria’s weakest defences against fraud.

Too many people still confuse investment with gambling.

Too many believe extraordinary returns carry ordinary risks.

Too many ignore the oldest principle in finance: if it sounds too good to be true, it almost certainly is.

The cost goes beyond money.

Each Ponzi collapse leaves scars that extend far beyond financial loss.

Families break apart over borrowed money.

Friendships end after recruitment efforts backfire.

Businesses collapse after working capital disappears.

Mental health suffers.

Some victims sink into depression, while others face overwhelming debt.

The emotional cost often exceeds the financial damage.

Breaking the Cycle

Preventing future disasters requires action from both government and citizens.

Authorities must improve regulation, swiftly prosecute promoters, strengthen digital surveillance and intensify financial education campaigns.

Schools should teach basic investment literacy.

Media organisations must continue exposing fraudulent schemes before they gain momentum rather than merely reporting their collapse.

Religious institutions, community associations and influencers also have a responsibility to discourage financial deception instead of legitimising it.

For citizens, the lesson is equally clear.

There are no shortcuts to sustainable wealth.

Real investment involves risk, patience and productive enterprise—not miraculous daily payouts.

The NRC collapse is unlikely to be the last Ponzi scheme Nigeria will witness.

Another platform will emerge with a different name, a polished website, convincing testimonials and promises of financial freedom. Many of today’s victims will warn others.

Some will listen.

Many will not.

The tragedy of Ponzi schemes in Nigeria is not merely that fraudsters continue to deceive people.

It is that each generation seems determined to relearn the same painful lesson.

Until Nigerians collectively replace the culture of quick wealth with the discipline of genuine wealth creation—and until government matches warnings with decisive enforcement—the cycle will continue.

The names of the schemes will change.

The victims will change.

But the ending will remain painfully familiar.

For a better society

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