July 21, 2026
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NERC issues guidelines on procedures for technical audit of transmission network

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Energy

NERC issues guidelines on procedures for technical audit of transmission network

by Editor087

 

 

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) says it has issued guidelines on the Procedures for Technical Audit of the Transmission System and Network Data Validation 2026.

The commission disclosed this in a public notice on Monday that the guidelines were made pursuant to Sections 34 and 226 of the Electricity Act, 2023 and Sections 7.2.2 of the Grid Code, and took effect on 20 July.

“The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has issued guidelines on the Procedures for Technical Audit of the Transmission System and Network Data Validation 2026.

“It wishes to notify stakeholders in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) and members of the public that it has issued the Guidelines on the Procedures for Technical Audit of the Transmission System and Network Data Validation 2026.’’

According to NERC, it is designed to establish a transparent, uniform and standardised process for conducting periodic technical audits of Nigeria’s electricity transmission system.

”It validates transmission network data to enhance the reliability, safety, security and operational efficiency of the national grid,” he said.

The commission listed the Key provisions of the Guidelines to include: applying to the Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO) and all licenced Transmission Service Providers (TSPs) operating within NESI.

”Require NISO to engage suitably qualified consultants to conduct a comprehensive technical audit of the 330 Kilo (kV) and 132kV transmission network at least once every five years or as otherwise directed by the commission.

”Mandate TSP to provide full access to transmission facilities, operational records and other relevant information required for the audit,

”Require TSP to prepare and implement performance improvement plans based on the audit findings and submit annual implementation progress reports to the Commission.’’

The commission urged stakeholders to familiarise themselves with the provisions of the guidelines which were available on its website at tnerc.gov.ng and ensure full compliance. (

 

 

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