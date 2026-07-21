NDC disowns alleged fake deputy publicity secretary

The Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC, has publicly disowned Mr Okey Ezeala, warning party members and the general public that he is neither an official nor a representative of the party despite allegedly presenting himself as its Deputy National Publicity Secretary.

The party made the clarification in a disclaimer signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Osa Director Esq., accusing Ezeala of impersonation and other activities it described as fraudulent.

According to the statement, Ezeala was never elected or appointed as the party’s Deputy National Publicity Secretary and does not belong to either the National Executive Committee, NEC, or the National Working Committee, NWC.

The NDC alleged that it had received several complaints accusing Ezeala of falsely presenting himself as a party official while also claiming to be a member of the National Working Committee.

The party further alleged that Ezeala deceived some members by collecting large sums of money with promises of securing party tickets and political appointments.

It also accused him of organising what it described as an illegal “Congress” through intimidation and other means, an action it said resulted in the emergence of an unlawful parallel executive in his home state of Abia.

The party maintained that Ezeala had never held any official position within its leadership structure.

“Mr. Okey Ezeala is not elected or appointed by any organ of our great party as deputy national publicity secretary or into our NWC or NEC as a member,” the statement read.

The party warned its members and the public against conducting any transaction with Ezeala on behalf of the NDC, insisting that he has no authority to represent the party at any level.

According to the statement, Ezeala is not a member of the party’s executive committee at the national, state or local government levels and cannot transact any business in the name of the party.

The NDC also urged anyone who may have fallen victim to Ezeala’s alleged activities to formally report the matter to the office of the party’s National Secretary for appropriate action.