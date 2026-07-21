July 21, 2026
Trending now

Julius Berger MD commends Tinubu, Wike on FCT infrastructure transformation

West Africa’s $30bn gas lifeline gets green light as ECOWAS leaders seal…

Kano learners get new boost as FG pushes Bilingual schools , smart…

NUPRC kicks off battle for 50 oil and gas assets as Nigeria’s…

Nwadiuto Iheakanwa pays condolence visit to family of Gbadebo Rhodes- Vivour on…

Three Crowns 2026 Mum of the Year Grand Finale held in Lagos

Three years of partnership, one unforgettable experience as Nigerian Breweries Partners with…

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, JULY 21, 2026

NDC disowns alleged fake deputy publicity secretary

Team Nigeria wins Gold at the World Cup Spelling Bee in China

Champion Newspapers LTD
News

NDC disowns alleged fake deputy publicity secretary

by Peter Anayo0342
The Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC, has publicly disowned Mr Okey Ezeala, warning party members and the general public that he is neither an official nor a representative of the party despite allegedly presenting himself as its Deputy National Publicity Secretary.
The party made the clarification in a disclaimer signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Osa Director Esq., accusing Ezeala of impersonation and other activities it described as fraudulent.
According to the statement, Ezeala was never elected or appointed as the party’s Deputy National Publicity Secretary and does not belong to either the National Executive Committee, NEC, or the National Working Committee, NWC.
The NDC alleged that it had received several complaints accusing Ezeala of falsely presenting himself as a party official while also claiming to be a member of the National Working Committee.
The party further alleged that Ezeala deceived some members by collecting large sums of money with promises of securing party tickets and political appointments.
It also accused him of organising what it described as an illegal “Congress” through intimidation and other means, an action it said resulted in the emergence of an unlawful parallel executive in his home state of Abia.
The party maintained that Ezeala had never held any official position within its leadership structure.
“Mr. Okey Ezeala is not elected or appointed by any organ of our great party as deputy national publicity secretary or into our NWC or NEC as a member,” the statement read.
The party warned its members and the public against conducting any transaction with Ezeala on behalf of the NDC, insisting that he has no authority to represent the party at any level.
According to the statement, Ezeala is not a member of the party’s executive committee at the national, state or local government levels and cannot transact any business in the name of the party.
The NDC also urged anyone who may have fallen victim to Ezeala’s alleged activities to formally report the matter to the office of the party’s National Secretary for appropriate action.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Share to WhatsApp WhatsApp Business Facebook X Email

Related posts

Court orders Oba Alatishe to pay N500m damages for libel to Asiwaju Adegunwa

Peter Anayo

Civil Society Coalition Calls on Sanwo-Olu Not to Rescind Demolition Decision

Editor

Osun LG Crisis: Workers resume work after eight months sit-at-home

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO
Jojobet Girişmatbetmatbetmatbetjojobetultrabetcasibomcasibomcasibomcasibomcasibom girişşanlıurfa konteynerBetpasbetcioHoliganbetHoliganbetHoliganbetGrandpashabetGrandpashabetjojobet girişjojobetgrandpashabetjojobet girişbetcioJojobetJojobetJojobetjojobetgrandpashabetcasibomjojobet girişgrandpashabetgrandpashabetganobet