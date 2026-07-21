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Milo Text , win promotion press conference organises by Nestle Nigeria plc, held in Lagos

by Peter Anayo0187

L-r …Commercial Manager, Nestle Nigeria PLC. Boladale Odunlami: Head of Corporate Communications; Public Affairs Manager Victoria Uwadoka: Category Manager Beverage, Nestle Nigeria Plc; Mr. Gilbert Tweneboah- Koduah: Zonal Coordinator, South West Federal Competition & Consumer Protection Commission; Olubunmi Dorcas Otti: Regulatory Affairs Manager; Edidiong Peters, during the Milo Text & Win Promotion Press Conference held in Lagos on 20/7/2026.

L-r… Commercial Manager, Nestle Nigeria PLC. Boladale Odunlami: Category Manager, Beverage, Nestle Nigeria Plc; Mr. Gilbert Tweneboah- Koduah: Head of Corporate Communications, Public Affairs.Manager, Victoria Uwadoka; regularly affairs Manager, Edidiong Peters, during the Milo Text & Win Promotion Press Conference held in Lagos on 20/7/2026…Photos: Chinyere Ikeanyi.

 

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