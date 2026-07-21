Milo Text , win promotion press conference organises by Nestle Nigeria plc, held in Lagos

L-r …Commercial Manager, Nestle Nigeria PLC. Boladale Odunlami: Head of Corporate Communications; Public Affairs Manager Victoria Uwadoka: Category Manager Beverage, Nestle Nigeria Plc; Mr. Gilbert Tweneboah- Koduah: Zonal Coordinator, South West Federal Competition & Consumer Protection Commission; Olubunmi Dorcas Otti: Regulatory Affairs Manager; Edidiong Peters, during the Milo Text & Win Promotion Press Conference held in Lagos on 20/7/2026.

L-r… Commercial Manager, Nestle Nigeria PLC. Boladale Odunlami: Category Manager, Beverage, Nestle Nigeria Plc; Mr. Gilbert Tweneboah- Koduah: Head of Corporate Communications, Public Affairs.Manager, Victoria Uwadoka; regularly affairs Manager, Edidiong Peters, during the Milo Text & Win Promotion Press Conference held in Lagos on 20/7/2026…Photos: Chinyere Ikeanyi.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2