Lamido, sons’ N1.35bn fraud trial stalled over absence of defence counsel

Blessing Omale, Abuja

The trial of former Jigawa State Governor, Sule Lamido and his two sons, Aminu and Mustapha Lamido, over an alleged N1.35 billion fraud suffered another setback on Monday after proceedings were adjourned due to the absence of the defendants’ lead counsel, Joe Agi (SAN), who is reportedly undergoing surgery.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), which is prosecuting the trio before Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu of the Federal High Court, Maitama, Abuja, accused them of laundering money, receiving kickbacks and awarding fictitious contracts amounting to N1.35 billion during Lamido’s tenure as governor between 2007 and 2015.

At the commencement of proceedings, EFCC counsel, Chile Okoroma (SAN), informed the court that Agi had written to explain that he would be unable to attend the hearing because of a medical condition that required surgery.

The senior advocate also sought an adjournment on behalf of the defence.

While wishing the defence counsel a speedy recovery, Okoroma argued that another lawyer from Agi’s legal team ought to have appeared in court to prevent further delays in the long-running trial.

He reminded the court that the case has been pending since 2015 and urged that every effort should be made to ensure its expeditious determination.

The prosecution also drew the court’s attention to the fact that Justice Ojukwu had travelled from her judicial station in Calabar, Cross River State, to Abuja specifically to preside over the matter, stressing that the circumstances warranted only a short adjournment.

Following the submissions, Justice Ojukwu granted the prosecution’s request and adjourned the matter until Tuesday, July 21, 2026, for the continuation of trial.

The EFCC is prosecuting Sule Lamido and his sons on a 37-count charge bordering on alleged money laundering, kickbacks and the award of fictitious contracts valued at N1.35 billion.

The alleged offences were said to have been committed while Lamido served as governor of Jigawa State from 2007 to 2015.

The defendants have pleaded not guilty to the charges, and the trial is expected to resume on the adjourned date.

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