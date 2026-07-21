Kano learners get new boost as FG pushes Bilingual schools , smart library to bring children back to class

Favour Ishember, Abuja

The Federal Government is scaling up its push to get more children into classrooms in Kano, with bilingual schools at the center of the plan to tackle the out-of-school crisis.

Honourable Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Tunji Alausa, CON, said preparations are already in motion to open a third bilingual school in the 2026 academic session, while a fourth is scheduled to begin operations by June 2027.

He described the bilingual school model as one of the administration’s most direct answers to the challenge of children outside the school system, designed to bring Almajiri pupils and other vulnerable groups into formal learning while giving them skills, knowledge and values to succeed.

Dr. Alausa made the disclosure during a working tour of key Federal Government education projects in Kano. He was joined by the Minister of State for Education, Professor Suwaiba Sa’id Ahmad, the Executive Secretary of UBEC, the Executive Secretary of NERDC, senior officials of the Federal Ministry of Education, and Kano State Commissioner for Education, Ali Haruna.

The tour kicked off at the Bilingual School in Ungogo. The Minister said the project is about 90 percent complete and is set for handover on or before 31 August 2026.

He ordered that teacher recruitment and other set-up processes begin now so the school can admit its first set of students in September.

Overall, the government’s Renewed Hope Agenda for Education in Kano also delivered the commissioning of a newly upgraded digital e-library at Federal Government College, Kano.

The facility runs on solar power, has air conditioning and good lighting, and houses close to 80 computer workstations. Dr. Alausa said it is part of the drive to equip Nigerian students with digital skills for the future.

He added that the current administration inherited 36 abandoned e-library projects in Unity Colleges, and with UBEC’s support, 16 have now been fully rehabilitated.

At the JICA-backed Junior Secondary School in Lenge, Tofa LGA, the team inspected new classrooms, perimeter fencing, and Water, Sanitation and Hygiene facilities. Once finished, the junior secondary will move into the new blocks, while the old structures will be repurposed as a primary school.

The Federal Government will also fund furniture and further renovation to make the learning environment more suitable, the Minister said.

The Minister met with students of FGC Kano and praised their confidence, communication, and academic drive, calling them a clear example of the human capital goals under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

He applauded the school leadership and teachers for preparing learners to compete in a knowledge-driven world.

On infrastructure funding, Dr. Alausa spoke on the proposed Public Private Partnership Land Swap at the college. He said making responsible use of unused land will raise money to build better classrooms, hostels and other facilities.

“Our responsibility is to ensure that every policy translates into better opportunities for our students. We have no interest other than providing quality education and improved infrastructure for Nigerian children,” he said.

He also invited alumni and other partners to support the school through similar arrangements.

The inspection continued at the National Commission for Mass Education, Kano Office, and Tarda Smart School, where the focus was on foundational learning, wider access, digital tools, and lifelong learning.

One highlight was a meeting with a student inventor who built an AI-powered school application. The app is designed to support teaching, improve school-parent communication, track attendance and assignments, and give students access to learning materials from home. Impressed by the project, Dr. Alausa asked the UBEC Director of Digital Platforms and Analytics to work with the student to explore support options.

Dr. Alausa said the Nigeria Education Sector Renewal Initiative has already helped return more than one million out-of-school children to classrooms in the past 24 months. Beyond enrolment, he stressed, the government is focused on keeping children in school through better teaching, improved facilities, and consistent support to raise learning outcomes.

He reaffirmed that the Federal Ministry of Education will keep pushing practical reforms to deliver better schools, better teachers, and better chances for every Nigerian child.

Under President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, he said, the Ministry will stay focused on expanding access to quality education, growing digital learning, upgrading infrastructure, and building an education system that prepares every learner to reach their potential and contribute to national development

On his part, Kano State Commissioner for Education, Ali Haruna, thanked the Federal Government for its continued support. He said the partnership with the Federal Government has been key to progress in access, facilities and learning outcomes.

He noted that Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf’s declaration of a state of emergency in education and consistent budget commitments show the state’s seriousness about reform. According to him, Kano’s reforms align with the Renewed Hope Agenda and the collaboration will keep opening more opportunities for children.

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