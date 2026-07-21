Julius Berger MD commends Tinubu, Wike on FCT infrastructure transformation

FCT Minister, Barr. Nyesom Wike (3rd right) listening as the Managing Director of JBN, Engr. Dr. Peer Lubasch and Senate President Godswill Akpabio engage in tete-a-tete at last Friday’s Thank You Dinner in Abuja.

The Managing Director of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, Engr. Dr. Peer Lubasch, has praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Barrister Nyesom Wike, for driving what he described as an unprecedented wave of infrastructure development across Abuja.

Lubasch spoke at a gala dinner organised to mark the conclusion of 31 consecutive days of project flag-offs and commissioning ceremonies held across the Federal Capital Territory as part of celebrations for Abuja’s 50th anniversary.

He congratulated the FCT Administration (FCTA) and residents of the territory on the successful completion of key projects aimed at improving transportation, urban development and public services.

According to him, Abuja residents are the ultimate beneficiaries of the new roads, bridges, public facilities and other critical infrastructure projects that are enhancing daily life and stimulating economic growth.

He also commended President Tinubu for prioritising infrastructure under the Renewed Hope Agenda, noting that the administration’s commitment is reflected in tangible projects that citizens can see and utilise.

He hailed FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, whom he credited with revitalising Abuja’s development agenda through the completion of previously stalled projects and the execution of new initiatives.

Reflecting on Abuja’s journey over the past five decades, Lubasch said the city has evolved from largely undeveloped land into one of Africa’s most admired planned capitals.

While acknowledging periods of slower growth, he noted that the current pace of infrastructure delivery has restored confidence and accelerated development across the territory.

Communities across the Territory are once again witnessing visible transformation, he said, adding that the scale and speed of project execution in recent years have positioned Abuja for sustained growth.

In a lighter moment, Lubasch joked about the FCT Minister’s reputation for demanding timely project delivery, saying projects should not be left unattended but should be completed and commissioned for public use.

He described the dinner as more than a celebration of infrastructure achievements, saying it also recognised the leadership, professionalism and collaboration that made the projects possible.

According to him, the Abuja@50 celebrations offered an opportunity to honour not only the city’s physical infrastructure but also the institutions, professionals, workers and residents whose contributions have shaped the capital’s growth.

Lubasch reaffirmed Julius Berger’s longstanding connection with Abuja, recalling the company’s role in constructing many of the roads, bridges, public buildings and engineering landmarks that have defined the city since its early years.

Abuja is more than a project location for Julius Berger; it is part of our corporate history, he said, adding, “We are proud to have contributed to its development from the beginning and honoured to continue supporting its future growth”.

He reiterated the company’s commitment to supporting efforts aimed at creating a more connected, attractive and competitive capital through investments in transport infrastructure, urban renewal and public facilities.

Lubasch also acknowledged the contributions of fellow construction firms, consultants, engineers, suppliers and skilled workers involved in the FCTA’s infrastructure programme, describing the achievements as a collective success for Nigeria’s construction industry.

While noting that contractors compete for projects, he stressed that all stakeholders share a common goal of delivering quality infrastructure that supports national development and improves citizens’ lives.

He concluded by emphasising that Abuja’s development remains an ongoing journey requiring sustained collaboration and visionary leadership.

Great cities are never truly finished. They continue to grow, adapt and improve with every generation, he said.

Speaking at the event, President Tinubu, represented by Senate President Godswill Akpabio, said the FCT has experienced significant transformation under Wike’s leadership, describing the ongoing infrastructure renewal as a landmark moment in Abuja’s 50-year history.

The President commended the minister and the FCTA for delivering projects that have had a direct impact on residents, stressing that effective leadership is measured by results rather than promises.

The Federal Capital Territory belongs to every Nigerian. It is where unity resides, where diversity meets and where the hope of every citizen finds a common address, he said.

Former FCT Minister and Special Adviser to the President on General Duties in the Office of the Vice President, Aliyu Modibbo Umar, also praised Wike’s performance, describing him as one of the most effective administrators of the nation’s capital.

Representing Vice President Kashim Shettima, Modibbo said the level of development achieved under Wike had prompted calls for continuity, remarking that four years will not be enough to complete what you have started.

In his remarks, Wike thanked President Tinubu for his support and highlighted the infrastructure projects delivered by the FCTA as evidence of democratic dividends. He also called for continued cooperation from the legislature, judiciary, contractors and other stakeholders to ensure the successful execution of more projects across the territory.

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