Implementation of CBA key to stopping doctors’ migration, says Dr. Eruogu

Jacob Ogodo Abakaliki

A medical practitioner and Senior Registrar in the Department of Psychiatrists, Alex-Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital (AE-FUTHA), Abakaliki, Dr Eruogu Dandy Igwe has said that the only solution to doctors migration popularly known as JAPA syndrome is the full implementation of collective Bargaining agreement by the Federal government

Eruogu made this known in Abakaliki in an interactive session with newsmen on his intention to contest the position of the Chairman, Nigeria Medical Association, (NMA), Ebonyi state branch.

He disclosed that if elected he will interface with the National President of NMA to make sure that the Federal government gives them timeline and expedite action on the CBA before the next general election.

Eruogu also promised to use his position as the state Chairman of NMA to ensure that there is effecient health care delivery in all the hospitals in the state especially in the area of water and light which he said should be made available at all times, noting he will liaze with the Management to provide solar light in the hospitals.

In the case of negligent of duty on the part of the doctors, the Chairmanship hopeful said he will fund the ethics and disciplinary committee and ensure that they do their jobs in that any doctor who is found culpable will face the wrath of the law.

He maintained that the welfare of the doctors will be his priority and to achieve this he will form a formidable Elders Forum to ensure that all emoluments and entitlements get to doctors as at when due

“I deem it necessary to contest the position because for a long time now, there have been apathy created by few individual in the association. All they know is deduction of salaries of our members without securing any welfare package for us.

“If I become the Chairman of NMA, I will not engage in any form of salary deduction. We won’t increase our dues and they won’t be levies through out my tenure. I will pay exam allowances to our young doctors.

“I will liaise with the National body of the association to facilitate speedy implementation of the Collective Bargaining Agreement geared towards increment of salaries and emoluments of doctors”

“I will stop salary deductions imposed on doctors; no levies will be charged on members throughout the two-year tenure of my administration.”

“I would rapport with the state government, maintain a harmonious relationship with the National leadership of the association.”

“My administration would partner with private practitioners to enhance health care delivery in the state”,Dr Eruogu stated.