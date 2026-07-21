EFCC dismisses secret recruitment claims, warns public of fake news

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has dismissed a viral social media claim alleging that it is secretly recruiting personnel, describing the information as false.

In a post shared on its official X account on Monday, the anti-graft agency warned members of the public against falling for the misinformation.

The post featured a graphic boldly labelled, “FAKE NEWS” and “THIS IS FALSE NEWS. BEWARE!”

The false claim being circulated read, “Disturb your godfather ooo. EFCC is secretly recruiting. They are probably reporting for training next month,” alongside a prompt encouraging users to send anonymous messages.

By stamping the claim as “Fake News,” the commission advised Nigerians to disregard the report.

The clarification comes amid recurring online scams in which fraudsters circulate fake recruitment notices in the name of the commission to deceive job seekers and extort money from unsuspecting members of the public.

The EFCC has repeatedly maintained that its recruitment exercises are publicly announced through its official channels and not conducted secretly or through third parties.

The commission urged the public to verify any information relating to its activities through its official communication platforms before acting on it.