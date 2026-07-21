EFCC arraigns ex-Warri refinery MD over alleged N1.339bn money laundering

Blessing Omale, Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday arraigned the former Managing Director of the Warri Refining and Petrochemical Company Limited (WRPC), Jimoh Olasunkanmi Yisawu, before the Federal High Court in Abuja over alleged money laundering involving N1.339 billion.

Yisawu was docked before Justice Inyang Ekwo on an eight-count charge alleging the conversion of large sums of money believed to be proceeds of unlawful activities during his tenure as a public officer with the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), formerly the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

He pleaded not guilty to all eight counts after they were read to him.

According to the EFCC, one of the charges alleged that between October 2023 and May 2025, Yisawu indirectly converted $789,950 through one Samaila Bala in Abuja.

The anti-graft agency claimed the funds were not part of his legitimate earnings as a former public officer and that he knew they were proceeds of unlawful activity, contrary to the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

In another count, the commission alleged that between February 2024 and March 2025, the former refinery boss converted $122,600 through Rasheed Olaitan Yusuf of Rasheedat Anike Global Ventures in Lagos. The EFCC maintained that the funds also constituted proceeds of unlawful activity.

The commission further accused Yisawu of transferring N65.86 million to Cordros Securities Limited on February 21, 2024, for the purchase of treasury bills, alleging that he reasonably ought to have known the money was derived from unlawful activities.

Following the defendant’s plea, his counsel, Wale Balogun (SAN), urged the court to grant him bail, arguing that Yisawu would make himself available for trial whenever required.

However, EFCC lead counsel, Ekele Iheanacho (SAN), opposed the application, informing the court that the commission had filed a 17-paragraph affidavit urging the court to deny bail because of the gravity of the allegations against the defendant.

After hearing submissions from both sides, Justice Ekwo granted Yisawu bail in the sum of N500 million with one surety in like amount.

The judge ruled that the surety must be a responsible Nigerian citizen who owns landed property within the jurisdiction of the court. He directed the court registrar to verify the property and ensure that the original title documents are deposited with the court.

Justice Ekwo also ordered the defendant to surrender his international passport to the court and barred him from travelling outside the court’s jurisdiction without prior approval.

Pending the fulfilment of the bail conditions, the court ordered that Yisawu remain in the custody of the EFCC.

The case was adjourned to October 26, 27 and 28, 2026, for the commencement of trial.

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