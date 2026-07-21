Ebonyi Youth group alleges threats over PDP governorship endorsement

Jacob Ogodo ,Abakaliki

A socio-cultural youth organization in Ebonyi State, Ezza Ezekuna Youth Assembly (EEYA), has raised the alarm over alleged threats, harassment and intimidation of leaders and members of the association after endorsing the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Chief Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii for next year’s general election.

At a press conference in Abakaliki, the state capital, National President of the Association, Comrade Sunday Orogwu, alleged that some persons in all the communities where Ezza people reside,

have been threatening to burn down their houses and kill them for endorsing Odii for the 2027 governorship race.

“We are here today to call the attention of Nigerian security agencies, the people of Ebonyi State, Nigerians at large and all lovers of democracy and the rule of law to the threats, harassment and intimidation of leaders and members of of the Ezza Ezekuna Youth Assembly (EEYA), our parents, stakeholders and our supporters by agents of the Ebonyi State Government.

“We note that these threats, harassment and intimidation have been intensified since the Ezza Ezekuna Youth Assembly (EEYA) unanimously endorsed the 2027 governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii.

“In all Ezza communities, agents of the Ebonyi State Government have been going from house to house to harass, and intimidate our leaders, our parents, stakeholders and elders.

“These government agents have threatened to burn down our houses and even kill us. These agents of the government have vowed to chase us away from our various communities.

“We note that, EEYA, as a legitimate civic organisation formed in the year 2021 which has always expressed our support for good governance issues including election.

“We retain the constitutional rights as enshrined in the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), to freely associate with legitimate organisations, including political parties.

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” It is our right to support anyone we deem fit and able is solving the existential economic and social issues confronting our dear Ebonyi State.

“To this end, we remain resolute in our support and endorsement of Chief Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii”, the association said.

The youth group called on the Nigerian Police Force (NPF), the Department of State Services (DSS), the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) and the Nigerian military to be vigilant and protect the democratic rights of every Ebonyi person irrespective of political affiliation or position in government.

The association declared that it cannot be intimidated and that Ebonyi belongs to everyone.

It urged political parties, community leaders and the state government to respect the rights of all Ebonyi person.

“We believe that the essence of political campaigns is for politicians to see their programmes and achievements to the electorate and not to threaten them.

“We reiterate that no person has the monopoly of threats and violence. We, hereby call on all members of EEYA to remain resolute as we shall collectively resist any form of threats, intimidation and harassment. We remain Hopeful and Dependable”, the group stated.

For a better society

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