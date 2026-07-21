Ahead of World Brain Day 2026: Nigeria confronts Neurological Care gap as advocates push for ‘Brain Health for All’

Chinwe Odita

With just a days to World Brain Day 2026, health advocates are drawing attention to Africa’s acute shortage of neurological specialists, with Nigeria bearing one of the heaviest burdens on the continent.

According to data cited by Brain & Spine Foundation Africa (BSFA, Africa has only about 1,165 neurosurgeons to serve over 1.5 billion people. Of that number, 756 are in North Africa, leaving just 409 neurosurgeons for Central, East and West Africa.

In Sub-Saharan Africa, the ratio stands at one neurosurgeon to approximately 2.2 million people.

Nigeria’s situation mirrors the continental challenge. With a population of over 230 million, the country has only about 164 practicing neurosurgeons against an estimated need of 2,000.

The country also has fewer than 100 neurologists, translating to roughly one neurologist for every 2.7 million people.

The gender gap is even starker. BSFA notes that Nigeria has only about four or five fully certified female neurosurgeons.

“Behind these numbers are real people — patients waiting too long for life-saving surgery, families travelling hundreds of kilometres in search of specialist care, and many who never receive the treatment they desperately need,” BSFA said in a statement ahead of the global commemoration.

Amid the bleak statistics, BSFA says there are signs of progress.

On Saturday, July 18, at Veritas University College of Medicine, the Foundation, alongside three distinguished neurosurgeons, engaged more than 100 medical students on brain health, neurology and neurosurgery as part of its World Brain Day 2026 activities.

A highlight was an address by Dr. Zubayda, one of Nigeria’s few female neurosurgeons, who shared her journey into the specialty.

Organisers said her story inspired many students, with over 100 pledging to become “Brain Health Ambassadors” to promote awareness in their communities. Prof. Dr. Ibrahim Yanmis of Nizamiye Hospital was credited for supporting the session.

“This is how change begins. Not only by treating patients, but by inspiring the next generation of specialists and advocates who will help close the enormous gap in neurological care,” BSFA stated.

This year’s World Brain Day carries special significance for Nigeria.

After years of advocacy, conferences, patient support and strategic engagement, the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare will officially commemorate World Brain Day for the first time.

BSFA described the move as “the beginning of a stronger national commitment to brain health” and a victory for patients, caregivers, health workers and volunteers pushing to place neurological health at the center of public health policy.

The 2026 global theme focuses on equitable access to neurological care.

“As we count down to World Brain Day 2026, our hearts are filled with gratitude and excitement. The journey is far from over, but today we celebrate progress. Together, let us continue to advocate for Brain Health: Access for All,” the Foundation said.

World Brain Day is observed globally on July 22.

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