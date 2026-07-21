2027: Lagos PDP denies endorsing Tinubu, reaffirms support for Turaki-led Excos

The Lagos State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has denied a statement being circulated in some quarters that the party has endorsed President Bola Tinubu for re-election in 2027.

The denial was contained in a statement signed by the state PDP Publicity Secretary, Dr. Christopher Odianarewo and made available to newsmen.

Odianarewo wrote: “We categorically state that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is not a member of the Peoples Democratic Party, and at no time has the PDP endorsed him, his government, or the disastrous policies of the All Progressives Congress (APC). Any publication suggesting otherwise is false, malicious, and should be disregarded by all well-meaning Nigerians.

“The APC administration has failed woefully in virtually every sector of national life. From unprecedented economic hardship, spiralling inflation, worsening insecurity, a collapsing purchasing power, rising unemployment, and a general decline in the quality of life of ordinary Nigerians, the record of the APC government is one of broken promises and unfulfilled expectations. It is therefore inconceivable that a party founded on the principles of good governance, social justice, and national development would endorse an administration that has brought untold hardship upon the Nigerian people.

“We find it particularly instructive that the said statement bears no identifiable author, official party insignia, signature, or authorization from any recognized organ of the PDP. This clearly exposes it as the handiwork of political mischief makers and agents provocateurs whose sole objective is to sow confusion within the party and mislead the public regarding the position of the PDP.

“The Lagos State PDP wishes to unequivocally reaffirm that the only authentic and legitimate leadership of our great party remains the Interim National Working Committee (INWC) under the leadership of Dr. Tanimu Turaki, SAN, and the Board of Trustees under the distinguished leadership of Senator Adolphus Wabara. These are the recognized organs entrusted with the leadership and direction of the party.

“The Peoples Democratic Party remains a political institution founded upon and guided by the principle of the rule of law. Our party has consistently demonstrated respect for constitutional order, due process, and the decisions of competent courts. We shall continue to uphold these democratic values while resisting every attempt to undermine the unity, integrity, and credibility of our party.

“We therefore call on all party faithful, stakeholders, members of the media, and the general public to ignore the fake publication and remain vigilant against the activities of individuals and groups seeking to create division within the PDP through misinformation and propaganda.

“The Lagos State PDP remains steadfast in its commitment to offering Nigerians a credible, people oriented, and progressive alternative capable of rescuing our nation from the failures of the APC and restoring hope, prosperity, and national unity.”

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2