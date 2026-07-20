Urhobo , isoko elite’s held reception in honour of Engr Samuel Egube in Lagos

L-r …Chairman of Urhobo & Isoko elites in Lagos, Olorogun Edoreh Agbah: The Oniru Iruland, HRH Oba Abdulwusiu Gbolahan Lawal: Chairman of the Occasion, Olorogun Moses Taiga: the celebrant Engr Samuel Egube his wife Mrs Edith, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Olorogun Godie ibru: Arc Charles Majoroh and Mr Peter Arigbe, during the Celebration reception in Honour of Deputy Chief of staff of the governor of Lagos State Engr Samuel Egube. Organised by the Urhobo & Isoko elites in Lagos on 17/7/2026…Photos: Chinyere Ikeanyi

L-r …Nigerian politician, businessman and industrious. Olorogun O’tega Emerhor: Managing Director of Magrellos Foods, Mrs. Margaret Ohwofa and Mrs Rita Emerhor.

L-r… Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Engr. Samuel Egube, his wife, Mrs Edith and a guest.

L-r …The celebratant.Deputy Chief of Staff, Lagos State, Engr Samuel Egube: Artificial Intelligence for Development Expert/ Media Industrialist. Dr Toyosi Akerele-Ogunsiji, wife of the celebrated Mrs Edith Egube.

L-r… Chairman of the occasion, Olorogun Moses Taiga: the celebrant Engr Samuel Egube, his wife Mrs Edith, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Olorogun Godie Ibrú: Arc Charles Majoroh.

From 5th Left …Chairman of Urhobo & Isoko Elites in Lagos, Olorogun Edoreh Agbah: The Oniru Iruland, HRH Oba Abdulwusiu Gbolahan Lawal: Chairman of the occasion, Olorogun Moses Taiga: the Celebrant; Engr Samuel Egube his wife Mrs Edith, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu: Olorogun Godie ibru: Arc Charles Majoroh and Mr Peter Arigbe, during the Celebration reception in Honour of Deputy Chief of staff of the governor of Lagos State Engr Samuel Egube and others, during the Celebration reception in Honour of Deputy Chief of staff of the governor of Lagos State.Engr Samuel Egube . Organised by the Urhobo & Isoko elites in Lagos on 17/7/2026…Photos: Chinyere Ikeanyi

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