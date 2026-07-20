July 20, 2026
Trending now

HURIWA salutes EFCC’s courtroom victories, demands radical transparency, citizen oversight

Dead voters still on register’ — INEC admits credibility gaps ahead of…

Obi plans 65th birthday celebrations

Urhobo , isoko elite’s held reception in honour of Engr Samuel Egube…

Malami’s 48 Properties: A Test of Nigeria’s resolve against corruption

Nigeria’s Battle Against Illegal Mining: Can the nation finally reclaim its buried…

Adams Oshiomhole as role model of born-again politician

Emmanuel Nnorom: Primed to deliver more value to UBA’s shareholders

Great nations build more institutions, not fewer — Prof. Gold

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, JULY 20, 2026

Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Urhobo , isoko elite’s held reception in honour of Engr Samuel Egube in Lagos

by Peter Anayo0133

L-r …Chairman of Urhobo & Isoko elites in Lagos, Olorogun Edoreh Agbah: The Oniru Iruland, HRH Oba Abdulwusiu Gbolahan Lawal: Chairman of the Occasion, Olorogun Moses Taiga: the celebrant Engr Samuel Egube his wife Mrs Edith, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Olorogun Godie ibru: Arc Charles Majoroh and Mr Peter Arigbe, during the Celebration reception in Honour of Deputy Chief of staff of the governor of Lagos State Engr Samuel Egube. Organised by the Urhobo & Isoko elites in Lagos on 17/7/2026…Photos: Chinyere Ikeanyi

L-r …Nigerian politician, businessman and industrious. Olorogun O’tega Emerhor: Managing Director of Magrellos Foods, Mrs. Margaret Ohwofa and  Mrs Rita Emerhor.

L-r… Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Engr. Samuel Egube, his wife, Mrs Edith and a guest.

L-r …The celebratant.Deputy Chief of Staff, Lagos State, Engr Samuel Egube: Artificial Intelligence for Development Expert/ Media Industrialist. Dr Toyosi Akerele-Ogunsiji, wife of the celebrated Mrs Edith Egube.

L-r… Chairman of the occasion, Olorogun Moses Taiga: the celebrant Engr Samuel Egube, his wife Mrs Edith, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Olorogun Godie Ibrú: Arc Charles Majoroh.

From 5th Left …Chairman of Urhobo & Isoko Elites in Lagos, Olorogun Edoreh Agbah: The Oniru Iruland, HRH Oba Abdulwusiu Gbolahan Lawal: Chairman of the occasion, Olorogun Moses Taiga: the Celebrant; Engr Samuel Egube his wife Mrs Edith, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu: Olorogun Godie ibru: Arc Charles Majoroh and Mr Peter Arigbe, during the Celebration reception in Honour of Deputy Chief of staff of the governor of Lagos State Engr Samuel Egube and others, during the Celebration reception in Honour of Deputy Chief of staff of the governor of Lagos State.Engr Samuel Egube . Organised by the Urhobo & Isoko elites in Lagos on 17/7/2026…Photos: Chinyere Ikeanyi

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Share to WhatsApp WhatsApp Business Facebook X Email

Related posts

COFFHA, paid hospital bills for some indigent patients at General Hospital Marina, Thanksgiving service at Our Saviour Church TBS in Lagos

Peter Anayo

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, July 22, 2025

Editor

Courtesy visit by Anglican Diocese leadership to Deputy Speaker, held at Nat’l Assembly complex in Abuja

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO
Jojobet GirişmatbetmatbetmatbetJojobetjojobetultrabetcasibomcasibomcasibomjojobetcasibom girişşanlıurfa konteynerBetpasbetcioHoliganbetHoliganbetHoliganbetGrandpashabetGrandpashabetjojobet girişjojobetgrandpashabetjojobet girişbetcioJojobetJojobetJojobetjojobetgrandpashabetcasibomcasibom güncel giriş