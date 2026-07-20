Unity is key to stronger democracy, says Minister

Chidimma Uchegbu, Abuja

The Honourable Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has called on members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Niger State to embrace reconciliation, unity and mutual respect as the foundation for strengthening the party and Nigeria’s democracy.

The Minister made the call on Saturday at the Niger State APC Stakeholders’ Meeting convened by the Governor of Niger State, Rt. Hon. Umaru Mohammed Bago, at the Government House in Minna.

Addressing party leaders and members, Idris urged stakeholders to put aside their differences and work together in the interest of the party, the state and the nation.

This was contained in the statement signed by the Technical Assistant, Research and Strategy to the Minister, Saudi Ahmed.

“Let us heal our divisions and strengthen our democracy. Political differences should never be allowed to undermine our collective interest or the progress of Niger State. We must close ranks and work together in the spirit of unity, brotherhood and shared responsibility,” he said.

The Minister noted that democracy thrives when leaders place the common good above personal interests, adding that the APC’s continued success at both the national and state levels depends on dialogue, inclusiveness and internal cohesion.

He commended Governor Bago for convening the meeting, describing it as a timely opportunity for consultation, reconciliation and renewed commitment to the ideals of the APC.

Idris also highlighted key achievements of the Tinubu Administration, including the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), which has enabled over one million Nigerian students to access higher education, the growth of Nigeria’s foreign reserves to about $50 billion, and the ongoing construction and rehabilitation of more than 2,000 kilometres of roads nationwide, including the Sokoto–Badagry Super Highway.

He further praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for establishing the Federal Ministry of Livestock Development, describing it as a strategic intervention that will unlock economic opportunities, particularly in Northern Nigeria, while boosting agriculture, livestock production and food security.

The Minister urged Nigerians to continue supporting President Tinubu and Governor Bago in their efforts to deliver sustainable development and improve the lives of citizens.

For a better society

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