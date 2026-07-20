Trinity House at 16: Ighodalo urges Nigerians to embrace goodness, hope

Chinyere Ikeanyi

Pastor Ituah Ighodalo has urged Nigerians to embrace the values of integrity, love and godliness, saying the country’s challenges can only be overcome when citizens commit to living as good people and elect leaders who reflect those virtues.

He made the call during the 16th anniversary thanksgiving service of Trinity House, where he reflected on the church’s journey, God’s faithfulness over the years and its vision for the future.

Speaking at the celebration, Ighodalo said the church had experienced numerous trials since its inception, including financial difficulties, homelessness, business challenges and severe flooding that almost prevented the anniversary thanksgiving from holding.

According to him, despite the setbacks, God had remained merciful and faithful.

“God has been merciful and gracious to us. We have passed through many difficulties, including homelessness, business challenges and several trials, but God has seen us through. Even this thanksgiving almost did not hold because the church premises were flooded, but God showed us mercy,” he said.

The senior pastor disclosed that Trinity House was entering a new phase of its ministry with plans to build a permanent church structure that would stand as a lasting legacy for the body of Christ in Nigeria and across Africa.

He encouraged members not to give in to fear or anxiety, assuring them that God remains in control of every situation.

“Do not fear or allow anxiety to overwhelm you. God is on the throne and He is on our side. Tomorrow will surely be wonderful,” he told the congregation.

Ighodalo also challenged Christians to demonstrate genuine faith through exemplary character, urging them to reject corruption, adultery, fornication, bitterness, anger, malice and every form of ungodly conduct.

Instead, he urged believers to love their neighbours as themselves and serve God wholeheartedly, expressing confidence that such a lifestyle would attract divine blessings and transformation.

Reflecting on the history of Trinity House, Ighodalo said the ministry began with a divine instruction received from God 16 years ago.

According to him, God directed him to establish a church and revealed the name “Trinity House,” describing it as a place where the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit dwell.

He recalled that the ministry officially commenced in 2010 and has continued to grow through unwavering faith in God.

Explaining what had sustained him over the years, the cleric attributed his perseverance to his deep knowledge of God and complete confidence in His faithfulness.

“My love, passion and understanding of God have kept me going. I know God, I have tested Him, I have experienced Him, and I know He can never fail. That assurance has enabled me to keep following His leading every day,” he said.

Addressing the state of the nation, Ighodalo stressed that Nigeria’s transformation would begin with personal responsibility.

He said every Nigerian should strive to become a good person, regardless of religious affiliation.

“If you are a Christian, be a true Christian. If you are not, embrace the values of truthfulness, integrity and love for your neighbour. When good people emerge as leaders, they will do the right things at the right time. Many of our problems exist because not everyone has embraced goodness. Nigeria will become a better nation when every citizen chooses to do what is right,” he said.

Also speaking, Chief of Staff to Pastor Ighodalo, Olu Victor, thanked God for preserving the ministry through 16 years of challenges.

He described the anniversary thanksgiving as a miracle, noting that devastating floods had left church members uncertain about whether the celebration would hold.

“God has sustained us through every challenge. Even today’s thanksgiving is a miracle because we were overwhelmed by flooding, but God came through for us. All the glory belongs to Him,” he said.

In her remarks, Pastor (Mrs.) Deborah Akindele, the first daughter of the founder of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, urged Nigerians to cultivate a lifestyle of thanksgiving regardless of their circumstances.

She said gratitude opens the door for greater blessings and recalled attending church to thank God the day after losing her first daughter, rather than questioning God over the tragedy.

She also called on Nigerians to love God, obey His commandments, turn away from sin and seek genuine repentance, insisting that national renewal would come when individuals return to God’s ways.

According to her, if Nigerians repent, seek God’s forgiveness and live according to His will, God will heal the nation and restore its fortunes.

For a better society

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