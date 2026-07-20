Sen Adeola accuses Iyabo Obasanjo, PDP of been selfish in Ogun

MICHAEL-AZEEZ OGUNSIJI, Abeokuta

Chairman Senate Appropriation Committee, Senator Solomon Adeola, who is also the Governorship Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State has accused the major opposition elements in Ogun State of being motivated by personal interest targeted at the treasury of Ogun State and not service to the people of the state and its development.

Addressing the Council of Iyalajes and Babaalajes (Market Leaders) in Remoland over the weekend in his senatorial office in Ilaro, Yewa South Local Government Area (LGA), against the recent disclosure by Senator Iyabo Obasanjo-Bello that she left APC because Senator Adeola reneged on his alleged promise to refund her campaign expenses following his emergence as APC Consensus candidate among other pecuniary reasons, the APC flagbearer in Ogun state told the market leaders that was not only demand for refund insulting to him personally but clearly shows that her sudden entrance into the Ogun State 2027 governorship race early this year after a decade and half, is an selfish interest and not in service of the people.

He said: “Their intention is driven by personal interest and not the interest of Ogun State. Their intention is clear. They do not mean well for our dear state. They are bitter. They are looking for the state purse. One of them said I offended her. She said I reneged on promises. She said she joined the governorship race and failed and want me to refund her expenses. That I should refund her dollars and naira. Did I ask her to join the governorship race?”.

The APC governorship candidate said he visited her as part of his consultation and reconciliation of party members like a respected Ogun state indigene that showed interest to govern the state and thought she meant well for the state but rather discovered that her interest was just for personal gain and interest.

“Asking me to refund you or payback what you have expended on this electioneering campaign is insulting to me. Now you left the party. You left the party not because the party have wronged you. You left the party because you were offered money. You are not a party person. You just want to cash in. And you are being paid. You do not mean well for Ogun State. They are there in their numbers looking for the purse of Ogun State ” Senator Adeola said.

The Senator told the women that after failing to secure what she wanted from him and APC, Senator Obasanjo turned to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Ladi Adebutu, in pursuit of similar personal benefits adding that the time would come to disclose more details, as his few remarks and her personal disclosures were sufficient to expose what he described as her political dishonesty.

The Senator also addressed the legal challenge instituted against his emergence as the APC governorship candidate noting that the same political opponents were behind the court action.

He said that those challenging his candidacy will fail and are themselves confronted with more fundamental legal hurdles.

“Based on existing legal provisions and court judgments, politicians who defected to another political party after May 10, 2026, are not qualified to contest the forthcoming election.

We all know when these people left the APC for the PDP. By law, anyone who crosses over after May 10, 2026, is only wasting his or her time. We are waiting for them,” he said.

Senator Adeola said there is no party in PDP as things stand, as they do not exist as a party in law, adding that ”I made bold to say they don’t exist for now. They still have two factions that are still in court and no one is recognized. It can go either way in the days ahead”.

Earlier in the meeting, members of the Council of Iyalajes and Babajes in Remoland led by their President, Mrs. Olufunke Oyelaja, pledged their total support for the Senator’s governorship aspiration, expressing confidence in his ability to promote the welfare of traders and stimulate economic growth across the state from his construction of ultra-modern markets and the empowerment of thousands of market women in the state.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2