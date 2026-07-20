Rita Imonikhe bags CIBN’s next generation award

Former President and Chairman of the Council of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), Prof. Pius Deji Olanrewaju, presented the Next Generation Award to Rita Imonikhe of Sterling Bank for her outstanding contribution to the growth and development of the banking sector during the Institute’s 60th Annual Dinner held in Lagos. Other Council members watch with keen interest.

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