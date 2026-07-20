Otti lauds Methodist Youths’ empowerment drive , says it aligns with his administration’s policy

Steve Unegbu, Umuahia

Abia State Governor Dr. Alex Otti has lauded the youth leadership of the Methodist Church Nigeria for its youths’ empowerment drive in Nigeria, which he said aligns with his administration’s policy.

Governor Otti gave the commendation on Saturday, July 18, at Government House, Umuahia, while receiving an audience with a delegation of the leadership of National Youth Fellowship National, led by its National President, Ambassador Engr. Michael Eze and the National Coordinator, Very Rev. Favour Obiaru-Ekwuru

The Governor, represented by his Senior Special Assistant on Religious Matters, Apostle Kenneth Wiper commended the good work the church and her youth are doing among the youths, and described the youths as the custodian of zeal, who are supposed to be well managed for a better society.

Governor Otti, while appreciating the empowerment initiative, disclosed his administration had given loans to youths , sent hundreds of them to Nassarawa to learn farming and agricultural business, trained thousands of them in information and communication technology (ICT), through techrise cohorts one and other ones ongoing, as well as employed many as teachers and medical workers among others.

Governor Otti said that the essence of empowering the youths is to ensure they are busy so as not to have time to engage in criminal vices, adding that he is carrying out sensitisation among the street boys to ensure people do not use them for criminal activities.

He maintained that, at the inception of his government, he introduced operation crush to deal with all forms of criminality so as to make Abia an investment haven.

“When we came in initially, we had about 300 people who were sent to Nassarawa. They stayed there one week, they came back and they were sponsored to start their agricultural businesses.

“And they are very grateful. And that is one of the ways that criminal acts is being tackled. It is not only by enforcement.

“And recently, we are doing what we call a sensitisation among the street boys. You know, people are using street boys in some places to carry out electoral crime.

“But we are looking for a way, we are going to sensitise and recreate and get the street boys well organised and let them find something doing.

“Because if they have something doing, I do not think some of them would make the choices they are making now”.

In his remarks, the National Youth Fellowship National, President, Ambassador Engr. Michael Eze said the body was in Abia state for its apex leadership three-days conference holding in Umuahia and decided to pay homage to the state Governor.

The Abia born Michael Eze while appreciating Governor Alex Otti for his transformational strides in the state, disclosed that the youth body of the church has youth-friendly initiatives it has launched with the aim of training the youths in different areas of skills including digital skills agriculture and artisans.

“One thing I would say is that His Excellency has made me to be a proud son.

“Before now I would say I’m from the South East. Or maybe lay claim to any of the other states in the Southeast. But now, I would not just say, I’m from Abia, but I will tell you that I’m from the first state in Nigeria.

“We have seen all the marvellous works the government has done in the area of the youth. And I have been following up successfully with the TechRise.

“So we have been following successfully many of the youth-orientated programmes of His Excellency. And we cannot sit on the fence and watch,” he stated.

Contributing, the National Treasurer of the youth group, Ambassador Emem Eneobong and Ambassador Olusegun Adenero appreciated the projects done in the state by Governor Otti and noted that all the routes the plyed to Umuahia have no bad road challenge, while the Nnenna Otti Bus Terminal is a beauty to behold.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2