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Latest News from Champion Newspapers, JULY 20, 2026

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Obi plans 65th birthday celebrations

by Peter Anayo0115

.Says, he’ll donate to Schools and hospitals

Chinwe Odita

 

The Presidential Candidate of Nigerian Democratic Congress(NDC) and former Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, has outlined how he wants to celebrate his 65th birthday coming up soon.

” I shall dedicate the end of the month to visiting one school or hospital as my modest way of commemorating my birthday.

At each institution, I hope to make a modest contribution towards its work, however little, as a practical expression of my gratitude to God”.

The Presidential hopeful said that rather than a celebration centred on himself, he desires a celebration that places humanity at the centre.

He made these views known on his X handle ( formerly Twitter on Sunday Evening this week.

Continuing, he said “My prayer is that God will continue to give me the strength, wisdom, and humility to serve.

At 65, I am more convinced than ever that the true measure of a life is not the wealth accumulated or the honours received, but the positive difference made in the lives of others.”

Obi also prayed for Nigeria, “May God continue to bless Nigeria and guide us towards becoming a united, inclusive and compassionate nation, where we love one another and work together to build the country we are capable of becoming.”

 

For a better society

_______________________________

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