Malami’s 48 Properties: A Test of Nigeria’s resolve against corruption

Chinwe Odita, Assistant Political Editor

The reported forfeiture of 48 properties linked through court proceedings to former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has once again thrust the fight against corruption into the national spotlight.

Whether viewed as a legal victory or a political watershed, the development should provoke a deeper national conversation—not merely about one individual, but about Nigeria’s commitment to accountability and the rule of law.

For too long, corruption has remained one of the greatest obstacles to Nigeria’s development.

It has diverted resources from hospitals, schools, roads, power infrastructure, and other public services that millions of citizens desperately need.

Every naira stolen from the public treasury represents a missed opportunity to improve lives, reduce poverty, and strengthen national institutions.

If the forfeiture resulted from due judicial process and is sustained by the courts, it should serve as a powerful reminder that public office is a sacred trust, not an avenue for personal enrichment.

The message must be unmistakable: no public official should assume that wealth acquired unlawfully can be hidden indefinitely or enjoyed with impunity.

Yet the significance of this development will be diminished if it is perceived as selective justice.

Nigerians have consistently demanded an anti-corruption campaign that is fair, impartial, and blind to political affiliation.

The credibility of the nation’s anti-graft efforts depends not on the prominence of a single case, but on the consistent application of the law to everyone.

This means that any public official—past or present, regardless of party, status, or influence—who is credibly accused of corruption should be investigated thoroughly and prosecuted where sufficient admissible evidence exists.

The same legal standards should apply to members of the ruling party, the opposition, and politically independent actors alike.

Justice cannot wear partisan colours if it is to command public confidence.

Where courts determine that assets were acquired with the proceeds of corruption, those assets should be recovered and returned to the Nigerian people.

Recovered funds and properties should be managed transparently and deployed to projects that directly benefit citizens.

For example, they can be converted to modern schools, well-equipped hospitals, potable water, improved transportation, and social investment programmes.

Citizens deserve to see tangible evidence that stolen public wealth has been restored to public use.

The fight against corruption must also move beyond punishment to prevention.

Stronger procurement systems, transparent asset declarations, digital public financial management, empowered oversight institutions, and an independent judiciary are essential if Nigeria is to reduce opportunities for the abuse of office.

Anti-corruption agencies must be adequately resourced and insulated from political interference so that their work is guided solely by evidence and the law.

Equally important is the protection of whistleblowers, investigative journalists, and civil society organisations that expose wrongdoing.

Their efforts have often brought hidden abuses to light and strengthened democratic accountability.

The forfeiture of assets in any high-profile corruption case should not be seen as the end of the story.

Rather, it should mark the beginning of a broader national commitment to ensuring that no individual is above the law.

Selective accountability breeds cynicism; equal accountability builds public trust.

Nigeria stands at a crossroads. The country can either continue the cycle in which corruption scandals dominate headlines before fading into collective amnesia, or it can seize this moment to institutionalise accountability.

The latter path requires courage, consistency, and an unwavering respect for due process.

Ultimately, the measure of success will not be the number of headlines generated by asset forfeitures, but the confidence of ordinary Nigerians that justice is administered fairly and that public resources are protected for the common good.

When every public official understands that illicit wealth can be traced, recovered, and returned to the nation through lawful judicial processes, the deterrent effect will be far greater than any speech or slogan.

Nigeria’s anti-corruption campaign must therefore remain principled rather than partisan.

Only by pursuing every credible case with equal vigour—and by ensuring that recovered assets truly benefit the people—can the nation begin to dismantle the culture of impunity that has undermined its progress for decades.

For a better society

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