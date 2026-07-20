Lifegate Prostate Care Foundation seeks collaboration with govt, others

Akaiso, Eyo-Akaiso, Uyo

The Lifegate Prostate Care Foundation (LPCF) has called on government at all levels, International Oil Companies, Non-Governmental Organisations and privileged Individuals to collaborate with LPCF, so as to raise funds to support men who cannot afford screening, diagnosis and treatment of prostate diseases.

The secretary of the Board of Trustees of the foundation and Chairman of the planning Committee, Dr. Ita Timothy Udosen, made the call during the foundation’s inauguration ceremony at the civil service auditorium, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

Aside from the call for partnership which formed the crux of his tone-setting remarks, Udosen also openly invited members of the public to serve as Ambassadors to help actualize the mission, vision and objectives of the foundation.

“The Lifegate Prostate Care Foundation would be honored if you would accept our invite to serve as our Ambassadors and help shape our mission, vision, and governance to positively impact men having prostate health disease”.

“If you accept this invite, together, we can save lives, educate our communities, and give hope to countless men and their families.”

According to him, prostate disease has become a growing health challenge that has claimed the lives of so many men in their productive years, adding that the disease, when detected early is treatable.

“Sadly, many men are either unaware of the warning signs or cannot afford the needed medical care or are ignorant of the right place to access such care.

“In Akwa Ibom State, like in other communities, limited knowledge about prostate disease has led to harmful misconceptions.

Some families even attribute the condition to witchcraft or spiritual attacks instead of recognizing it as a medical condition that can be detected early, treated effectively, and in some cases prevented,” he added.

In his remarks, the board of trustees (BOT), Chairman, High Chief. Richard Okozi described the inauguration as not merely unveiling of a new organization, but the launch of a movement to save lives through early detection, timely treatment, public education, and compassionate care of prostate disease.

Like the previous speaker, he sought collaboration with government institutions, health care providers, development partners, corporate organizations, traditional and religious institutions, the media and the general public.

“I therefore use this opportunity to invite every stakeholder to join hands with us. Whether through partnership, sponsorship, volunteer services, advocacy, or professional support, your contribution can make a lasting difference in the lives of men and their families,” he pleaded.

He said Lifegate Prostate Care Foundation was established on April 17, 2025, and located in the heart of Uyo, 19, Ikot Udoro Street, Uyo, has the following as Board of Trustees members, High Chief Richard Okozi, Chairman, Dr. Ita Timothy Udosen, Secretary; and Dr. Albert Effiong Ukpong, Advocacy/Publicity.

For a better society

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