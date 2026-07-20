IPOB appreciates Israeli Knesset for reception , support of IPOB delegation in Jerusalem

Cosmas Chukwu, Enugu

In a press release issued by Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) spokesman, Emma Powerful and made available to newsmen, the organisation hailed profoundly some leaders and members of the Israeli Knesset for recent reception and expression of support extended to the IPOB delegation in Jerusalem.

The release reads fully

“IPOB Leadership expresses profound gratitude to the Knesset, Deputy Speaker Nissim Vaturi, and Mrs. Limor Son Har-Melech for historic reception in Jerusalem

“”The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), under the leadership of Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. Coordinated by the Fourth Administration of the Directorate of State headed by Mazi Chris Nwaọgụ. Extends its deepest appreciation and heartfelt gratitude to the Knesset of the State of Israel, particularly His Excellency Nissim Vaturi, Deputy Speaker of the Knesset, and Mrs. Limor Son Har-Melech. Deputy Chairman of the Knesset and Member of the Foreign Affairs and Security Committee, for the warm, brotherly, and highly productive reception accorded to our delegation in Jerusalem.

“This historic engagement marks a significant milestone in IPOB’s peaceful international diplomatic outreach. We are sincerely grateful for the solidarity expressed — particularly the recognition that this is a global struggle between good and evil, and that good shall ultimately triumph when principled nations stand together”.

Powerful said the constructive discussions in Jerusalem powerfully echo the longstanding conviction of our leader, Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. Biafra’s redemption will be advanced through strategic partnerships with Israel and the United States of America, rooted in shared values of justice, liberty, and human dignity.

“The Jewish and Biafran peoples share deep historical affinities forged through persecution, discrimination, displacement, existential threats. Israel’s rebirth in 1948 remains an enduring inspiration.

He said today, as Judeo-Christian communities and other minorities face systematic slaughter and genocide across Nigeria. Biafrans are more determined than ever to secure our own future.

“IPOB firmly believes that the restoration of Biafra as an independent sovereign state is the only viable and lasting solution. An independent Biafra will serve as a secure homeland and safe haven for persecuted Judeo-Christians and other vulnerable minorities across Nigeria who are currently threatened with extinction. This will bring genuine peace, security, and stability to the region through respect for universally recognised principles of human rights, self-determination, and international law”.

“We welcome this breakthrough in Jerusalem while parallel advocacy continues in Washington, D.C., and other capitals. IPOB remains committed to lawful diplomacy and peaceful engagement. No amount of political pressure or financial influence can permanently suppress a people’s legitimate quest for freedom when pursued with dignity and in accordance with international norms”.

“We reaffirm our unwavering commitment to non-violent struggle, the rule of law, and constructive international engagement as championed by Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“Once again, we thank the Government and people of Israel, the Knesset, Deputy Speaker Nissim Vaturi, Mrs. Limor Son Har-Melech, and all friends of Biafra standing for justice and human rights.

“Shalom to Israel.

Shalom to Biafra.”

For a better society

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