IGP urged to expedite action over probe of VCG land dispute

Months after petitioning the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Monitoring Unit in Abuja over an alleged land-grabbing dispute involving Victoria Creek Gardens (VCG) Estate, complainants have appealed directly to the Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, to urgently intervene and ensure the speedy conclusion of the investigation, lamenting that the disputed property is still allegedly being marketed and sold despite the ongoing police probe.

The complainants said they are increasingly worried that the prolonged delay in concluding the investigation has allowed further development, marketing and sale of portions of the disputed land, a situation they warned could expose unsuspecting members of the public to transactions involving property whose ownership remains under investigation.

They said they have become frustrated by what they described as months of administrative delays, repeated meetings with investigators without tangible progress and the absence of decisive action despite their full cooperation with the investigation.

According to the complainants, the continued delay is emboldening those accused in the case, weakening public confidence in the investigative process and creating the impression that the matter is not receiving the urgency it deserves.

One of the principal complainants, Hon. Dr. Chris, said he took the matter to the IGP Monitoring Unit after losing confidence in the handling of the case in Rivers State, believing that intervention from the Force Headquarters would ensure a thorough, impartial and timely investigation.

Instead, he said, several months have passed without a significant outcome.

“I approached the police because I wanted justice, not negotiations,” he said.

“I have waited patiently, attended meetings and cooperated fully with investigators, yet my property remains under threat while those I accused continue to act as though nothing is happening.”

Dr. Chris alleged that his developed property, measuring over 10,000 square metres and containing a bungalow, perimeter fence, gatehouse and other structures, was demolished before the land was allegedly cleared and prepared for resale.

He further claimed that rather than pursuing criminal prosecution, he was repeatedly pressured to sell the property for compensation he considered grossly inadequate.

According to him, the alleged pressure continued during meetings at the IGP Monitoring Unit, where he claimed the principal suspect, Mr. Michael Amadi-Orwu, openly urged him to sell the property and allegedly asked police officers present to persuade him to accept the offer.

“I have never been interested in selling my property under intimidation,” the complainant said. “All I want is for the law to take its course.”

He expressed concern that despite the ongoing investigation, the disputed property continues to be advertised and promoted to prospective buyers.

Investigations indicate that the complainants have held several meetings with senior officers of the IGP Monitoring Unit over concerns that the investigation had stalled. Although they were reportedly assured that the case file would be reassigned to another investigation team, the process allegedly suffered further delays after the former team leader became unreachable.

According to sources familiar with the investigation, the newly assigned investigators allegedly discovered that the case file contained little documentation indicating substantial investigative work had been carried out by the previous team. The development, the sources said, has heightened concerns among the complainants that valuable time may have been lost.

The complainants said the situation has only intensified their frustration, arguing that every delay allows further development and commercial activities to continue on the disputed property, potentially complicating the investigation.

They also opposed suggestions that the matter be returned to Rivers State for investigation, insisting they approached the IGP Monitoring Unit in Abuja because they had already lost confidence in the handling of the case at the state level.

The complainants appealed to Inspector-General of Police Olatunji Disu to personally ensure that the investigation is concluded without further delay and that, where sufficient evidence exists, anyone found culpable is prosecuted in accordance with the law. They also urged the police to take appropriate steps to prevent further development, marketing or sale of the disputed property pending the outcome of the investigation.

Efforts to obtain comments from Mr. Michael Amadi-Orwu, whom the complainants identified as an alleged principal suspect, were unsuccessful as of press time.

Police sources however, said the allegations remain under investigation, and no court has determined criminal liability in the matter adding that all persons mentioned are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty by a court of competent jurisdiction”.

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