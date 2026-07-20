Gov Diri tasks Bayelsans on thanksgiving to sustain God’s glory

Elizabeth Vincent, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has reiterated the importance of thanksgiving adding that there is need for people of state to make thanking God a way of life to continually attract and sustain divine glory in their lives and the state in general.

Governor Diri made the emphasis on Sunday while speaking at the mid-year thanksgiving service of the Refined People’s Assembly at Opolo in Yenagoa, the state capital.

Represented by his Deputy, Dr. Peter Akpe, the Bayelsa Chief Executive urged the people to thank God for his unseen mercies as well as answered and unanswered prayers, stressing that Almighty creator alone knows the best for everyone in all situations.

Governor Diri expressed optimism that as Bayelsans continue to imbibe and practise thanksgiving, God’s glory will not be only on the state, but Nigeria at large.

Dr Akpe, who performed the dual role of representing the governor as well as speaking as the guest preacher at the service identified incredible multiplication, divine provisions and punishment for enemies as some of the benefits of thanksgiving.

Quoting copiously from the scriptures including Genesis, 32:10 and Psalm 100:4 and making reference to the biblical Jacob, David, the ten lepers and Jesus Christ.

The Deputy Governor enjoined Christians to always reflect on how the grace of God has led them in their life journey.

According to him, appreciating God by faith despite one’s current circumstances can serve as a divine access to sound health and promotion as well as an enable to do exploits in one’s chosen career.

Governor Diri used the opportunity to appreciate the Christian community in the state, particularly the leadership and members of the Refined People’s Assembly for their prayers, and urged them to sustain their works of faith.

His words: “On behalf of His Excellency, the Governor, I want to thank God, your pastor and all of you for this privilege and for what you are doing for our state in terms of prayers”.

“From the scriptures we have shared, I believe that the glory of God will not depart from you and our state. As you thank God destinies will change for good. You will not be demoted to the realm of shame”.

“Rather, you will move from one realm of glory to another and as you are progressing, so Bayelsa will be progressing so as Nigeria will be progressing”.

“As a child of God, I encourage you to thank God for his unseen mercies so that He will not withdraw it from you,thank God for even unanswered prayers and when you thank God, what happens?

“There is divine restoration, incredible multiplication and divine provisions secondly, there will be punishment for your enemies because God will arise and take over your battles as we can find in Jeremiah 30:19-20.”

Highpoint of the service was special thanksgiving by the leadership and members of the Refined People’s Assembly led by its founder and Senior Pastor, Dr. Daddy-Ken Bitere.

For a better society

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