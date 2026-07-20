Encomium for Edwin Nwayen as family, stakeholders bid him farewell

Victoria Ibanga-Nwayen (middle) surrounded by her daughter Daraobong and brother in-law; John.

The saying that to live in the minds of those you love is not to die came to the fore on Saturday July 18, 2026 when family members of Edwin Okon Nwayen.; a gentleman’s gentleman, a creature who wore smiles and kindness like an apron joined his former friends, colleagues and business associates to celebrate the good life that he lived.

Venue of the service of songs in honour of Eddy as he was fondly called was at Jerda 1 Recreation Centre, Journalists Estate Arepo, in Ogun State ahead of the funeral serviced which will be held on August 1, 2026 in Akwa Ibom State.

Led by President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) Mr Eze Anaba, journalists from across various platforms cutting across the print and electronic media blended very well with publishers in rallying round Eddy’s wife; Victoria Ibanga-Nwanye who is publisher of New Edition; an online publication in paying tributes to Eddy for he was a jolly good fellow. It was not surprising that journalists constituted the bulk of participants at Eddy’s service of songs considering that Victoria is a long standing journalist of note who have served in various media houses including her outstanding performance as an executive member of NGE. She worked for Champion Newspapers Limited rising to management position as Managing Editor hence she was not left alone in mourning her beloved husband. Former Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief of Champion Newspapers Mr Ugo Onuoha and Dr Ray Echebiri mobilized former and serving staff members of Champion Newspapers for the service of songs considering the fact that the late Eddy impacted Champion Newspapers as a resource person in the areas of designs and printing.

While it was Eddy’s daughter Daraobong Edwin Nwayen that took the bible reading at the solemn event, it was his brother John Nwayen that opened the avalanche of tributes for the late Eddy describing his death as a pain that was not about to fade any soon. Describing him as a friend, brother and associate, John said that Eddy represented everything good in humanity including the willingness to sacrifice his own comfort for the satisfaction of others.

Eulogies also came from the residents of Arepo Journalists’ Estate where Eddy lived with his family as well as members of his church where it was said that the deceased was multi talented leading to his participation in various church activities with emphasis on designs and printing. For all that were said; Eddy was tagged a good man who deserves rest in bosom of the Lord. Eddy died at the age of 61 years.

There is no gain in saying that Eddy ran a good race within the time belt allocated to him except to enjoin all people of goodwill in praying for the grace of God over the family that he left behind.