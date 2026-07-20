Emmanuel Nnorom: Primed to deliver more value to UBA’s shareholders

THOMAS IMONIKHE

08051000465

As the Nigeria’s financial services sector eagerly awaits the coming on board of United Bank for Africa (UBA’s) PLC Group Chairman, Emmanuel Nwabuikwu Nnorom on August 21, 2026, many analysts and commentators have been unanimous that the veteran boardroom guru is a perfect pick and possesses the integrity, corporate experience, expertise and intense work ethic to lead one of Africa’s largest and thriving banks, with operations in 20 countries on the continent and such key international markets as the United Kingdom, France, the United States and the United Arab Emirates.

Indeed, such optimism is not misplaced but firmly rooted in the appointee’s over four-decade stint across corporate and financial leadership, especially given his unblemished career in finance, banking, auditing, operations and corporate governance, and having served meritoriously in several sensitive executive and board positions in the past 20 years within Tony Elumelu, CFR, business group.

So, the outgoing Group Chairman of UBA, Mr. Elumelu, got it right when he publicly declared recently that Nnorom is a leader of “integrity, experience and sound judgement” under whom the bank will continue to thrive. “Serving United Bank for Africa has been one of the great privileges of my career. UBA has established a unique competitive position, across Africa and globally, and I leave the Board with great confidence in UBA’s future. Emmanuel Nnorom is a leader of integrity, experience and sound judgement, and I am confident that the Bank will continue to thrive under his leadership,’’ he enthused.

However, for the new helmsman, taking full charge of the Group later next month is home coming of sort, considering his top leadership roles in the Bank in the past. For instance, it is on record that before joining the institution’s Board as Non-Executive Director in 2024, he spent over eight years in executive management, serving as Group Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director (Finance), Executive Director (Risk), and Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of UBA Africa.

This means that as MD/CEO in 2013, he supervised the Bank’s operations in several African countries when he took the lead in strengthening its pan-African expansion strategy. Before then, he also served diligently as President and Chief Executive Officer of Transnational Corporation Plc (Transcorp) from September 2014 to May 2017, overseeing the conglomerate’s investment in power, agriculture, hospitality, energy and other strategic sectors.

Widely respected as one of Nigeria’s leading corporate executives, Nnorom since June 2017 has been serving as the Group Chief Executive Officer of Heirs Holdings founded by Tony Elumelu, who also, chairs the organization.

The implication of this is that the former has sufficiently earned the trust of the latter.

Therefore, this seeming symbiotic relationship between the duo perhaps explain why the outgoing UBA’s Group Chairman exuded much confidence when he publicly endorsed and vouched for the integrity and capacity of his successor who, in conjunction with other Board members, executive management team and employees are expected to maintain UBA’s current momentum in addition to delivering real value to over 50 million customers and shareholders.

To this end, while accepting the enormous responsibility entrusted to him, the incoming Group Chairman said:

“I am honoured by the trust the Board has placed in me and deeply conscious of the legacy I inherit. I look forward to working with my colleagues on the Board, Management and our staff across all our markets to sustain UBA’s momentum and continue delivering long-term value to our shareholders, customers and stakeholders.”

It would be recalled that following the announcement that he will succeed Elumelu, who is bowing out on account of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) 12-year tenure limit for Non-Executive Directors

August 21, 2026, some financial analysts and public commentators have hailed the appointment describing it as well-deserved and ultimate reward for exceptional loyalty, integrity, and corporate brilliance even as they maintained that he understands the Bank’s mission having held management positions in the financial institution before.

But beyond the accolades and seamless boardroom transition and Elumelu’s apparent excitement and full confidence in Nnorom’s ability to steer Africa’s Global Bank to greater heights and sustaining the brand’s mission, lies the greater challenge of operating in Nigeria’s harsh economic environment and consolidating its pan-African operations with adequate return on investment by shareholders.

Besides meeting the mandatory CBN’s N500 billion minimum capital base for commercial banks with international authorization in March this year, UBA is uniquely distinguished as Africa’s Global Bank and the only African Bank with a physical deposit-taking presence in the USA, UK, and France alongside an operating footprint across 20 African countries which allows it to seamlessly connect business and individuals on the continent to the global market through retail, commercial and corporate banking, innovative cross-border payments and remittances, trade finance and ancillary banking services. .

Again, the Bank’s remarkable presence on the continent can directly be linked to its mission: ‘’to serve as a role model for African businesses’’, a function the institution has discharged creditably by ‘’creating superior value for all stakeholders, maintaining the highest professional and ethical standards, and building an enduring financial institution’’ with no fewer than 25000 employees. Most importantly, the Group’s balance sheet remains competitive and strong, with total assets of N33.13 trillion backed by a diversified funding base and customers deposits of N24.14 trillion as at March 31, 2026.

Most importantly, Nnorom, who brings extensive leadership and institutional knowledge to his new position is an alumnus of Templeton College, Oxford in the UK; one of Nigeria’s most accomplished business leaders, a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), and an honourary member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN). He, alongside other Board members, management and staff of the Bank now have the onerous responsibility of ensuring that the financial institution continues on the trajectory of profitability, with robust dividends to shareholders annually as well as consolidate on the legacy of Tony Elumelu, whose 12-year tenure as Group Chairman transformed the Bank into a pan-African financial powerhouse and a respected brand globally.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2