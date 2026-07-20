Billboard war: ADC accuses agents of Makinde of removing governorship candidate billboard in Ibadan

Joseph Okwuofu, Ibadan

The Oyo State government has been accused of removing the African Democratic Congress (ADC) billboard carrying the portraits of Atiku Abubakar and Olooye Adegboyega Taofeek Adegoke (FCA), the Allied People’s Movement APM) presidential and governorship candidates, without justifiable reason.

The APM governorship candidate media team which label the action of the Oyo government as illegal, also accused agents of Governor Makinde of replacing the portraits of Atiku Abubakar and olooye Adegboyega Taofeek Adegoke with Governor Makinde and Bimbo Adekambi the presidential and governorship candidates of the Allied People’s Movement ( APM).

In a statement issued by the Media Office of the ADC Governorship Candidate, Adegoke on Saturday alleged that the Oyo State Government replaced the banner on the billboard of Adegoke which also included that of the ADC Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, with that of Governor Seyi Makinde, APM Presidential Candidate; the APM Governorship Candidate in Oyo State, Mr Bimbo Adekanmbi and APM Akinyele House Assembly Candidate.

The Media Office said Olooye Adegoke has been using the billboard for a long time without owing the Agency and the agency is not owing the Oyo State Government.

The Media team alleged that Governor Makinde removed the billboard because of Atiku’s picture in the billboard.

It could be recalled that Makinde is also contesting the January 2027 Presidential election and may be feeling threatened and intimidated by the popularity of Atiku who is also contesting the Presidential election on the ADC platform.

The Media team said Olooye Adegoke was shocked about the replacement of his billboard by the Oyo State Government because he said he has paid for the usage of the billboard till August 20, 2026 while the illegal removal was allegedly carried out in June, less than a month after the billboard fee was renewed for another three months, May 20th to August 20th 2026

The Media team of the Oyo State ADC Governorship Candidate warned the state government, Governor Makinde and the APM supporters to stop behaving as if they are laws unto themselves.

“You cannot remove our Principal and Atiku’s Banner when we have legally paid the Advert Billboard’s Agency. We are governed by Law and illegal removal of our Billboard is antithetical to peaceful coexistence and the freedom of democracy. There are many locations in Ibadanland. Ibadan is the largest city in West Africa. The city can accommodate everybody. So, why removing our Principal’s billboard?

“Such illegal act will not be tolerated and it cannot diminish the growing popularity of Olooye Adegoke and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar in Ibadan and the entire Oyo State.

“Is this how we want to continue to play politics in Oyo state, behaving as if we are in a banana republic?. Is Oyo State government jittery of ADC Abubakar Atiku and Olooye Adegboyega Taofeek Adegoke.

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