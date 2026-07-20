APC Chieftain advises Soludo to ignore birthday celebrations in Anambra

Amechi Percy Onyejekwe, Awka

An All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Chief Udengwu Nwankwo, has advised Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo of Anambra State to turn down invitations to attend birthday parties and celebrations.

Udengwu stated this while appraising the performance of Governor Soludo in the state on Sunday.

Udengwu, a public critic and core Awka based politician said Governor Soludo should ignore invitations to attend birthday parties in the state and elsewhere to save his image from being dented by such parties and celebrations. As they were allegedly organized by politicians and people who had not interest of the masses and grassroots at heart.

According to Udengwu, Governor Soludo attended birthday celebration of Chief Dr Cosmas Omenugha whose wife, Dr. Kate Omenugha, the Vice Chancellor of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Awka was a former commissioner in the state, on Sunday , July 18, 2026, an event that attracted state functionaries in the state as he earlier last week attended birthday celebration of another All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chieftain, and National Chairman of the party Chief Victor Oye.

The APC Chieftain who described the rich celebrants of birthday as alleged selfish egotists seeking government contracts, promotions and appointments, urged Governor Soludo to stop so far from honoring such activities as birthday and continue to save his time and chanel public fund towards public projects, adding that the birthday celebrants were people who allegedly never cared for the well-being of people in the state and their communities.

“It is rainy season in the country now. How many of these birthday celebrants had given out one umbrella each to anyone in the street, to the poor. None of them had. But they give umbrella, plates among other things to the rich people and people from the government who attended the birthday parties. They are selfish pursuing selfish interests.

He said: “Governor Soludo is doing a good job in the state, especially on security. He should avoid these selfish people and chanel state resources towards public interest projects not birthday parties”.

For a better society

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