Adams Oshiomhole as role model of born-again politician

In the often cynical theatre of Nigeria’s politics, where consistency is rare and ideological fidelity even less common, the evolving persona of former Edo State governor and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) senator representing Edo North district, Adams Oshiomhole, offers a compelling study in political transformation.

Once celebrated as a fiery labour activist and defender of the oppressed, Oshiomhole’s transition into partisan politics left many disillusioned, as he appeared to have abandoned the very ideals that defined his rise to prominence in organised labour.

Yet recent comments and public dispositions suggest a rekindling of his positive activist instincts—prompting a reassessment of his place in Nigeria’s political landscape as a possible “born-again” politician.

We note with satisfaction that Oshiomhole’s early years as president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) cemented his reputation as a fearless advocate for workers’ rights and the welfare of ordinary Nigerians which started in his days as a union leader in the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC).

He stood at the forefront of protests against fuel price hikes, anti-people policies, and economic injustices. His rhetoric was sharp, his convictions unmistakable, and his loyalty to the masses beyond doubt. At that time, he symbolized resistance against governmental excesses and the voice of the voiceless.

However, his foray into partisan politics, particularly his tenure as governor of Edo State for eight years and later as national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), marked a noticeable shift. The once-vocal critic of government policies became part of the establishment he had long challenged. Decisions and alliances made during this phase drew criticism, with many accusing him of political opportunism and ideological compromise. For his critics, Oshiomhole had traded activism for power, abandoning the struggle for the ordinary Nigerians in exchange for political relevance.

But lately, starting from his principled stand against amending Senate Standing Rules to suit particular persons and advocacy for tough sanctions against South Africa, including possible seizure of profits made by its companies in Nigeria, to pay compensation to Nigerian victims of xenophobic attacks, Oshiomhole stood out as a role model among his peers as well as one firmly committed to the national interest and the common good.

This perceived radical transformation is not unique to Oshiomhole; it reflects a broader pattern in Nigeria’s politics, where former activists often become absorbed into the very system they once opposed.

However, what distinguishes Oshiomhole today in our view, is the apparent re-emergence of his critical voice. In recent times, his public statements have echoed the concerns of the masses once more—challenging policies, questioning leadership decisions, and speaking with candour reminiscent of his labour days.

Such a shift raises important questions: Is this a genuine ideological rebirth or a strategic recalibration? Can a politician truly return to his or her foundational principles after years within the corridors of power? While scepticism is understandable, it is equally important to recognize that political evolution is not always linear. Individuals can rediscover their convictions, particularly when confronted with the realities of governance and its impact on the populace.

So, if indeed Oshiomhole is experiencing a political reawakening, it presents an opportunity not just for personal redemption but also for broader national reflection.

Nigeria’s democracy desperately needs leaders who are willing to speak truth to power—even when they are part of that power structure. The courage to critique one’s own political camp is rare but essential for accountability and progress.

Moreover, Oshiomhole’s journey underscores the importance of holding public figures accountable while remaining open to their capacity for change. A “born-again” politician, in this context, is not one who merely reinvents his or her image, but one who demonstrates through consistent actions a renewed commitment to the public good. Words alone will not suffice; Nigerians will be watching closely to see whether his recent pronouncements translate into tangible advocacy and principled action.

There is also a lesson here for other political actors. The Nigerian electorate is increasingly becoming aware and discerning. Performative politics and empty rhetorics are no longer sufficient. Leaders who wish to regain public trust must align their actions with the needs and aspirations of the people. Oshiomhole’s apparent return to activist rhetoric may resonate, but it must be backed by sustained engagement and policy influence that prioritizes the welfare of ordinary citizens.

Ultimately, the story of Adams Oshiomhole is still being written. Whether he will be remembered as a man who strayed from his ideals or one who rediscovered them remains to be seen. What is clear, however, is that his recent posture has reopened a conversation about integrity, accountability, and the possibility of redemption in Nigerian politics.

In a nation yearning for authentic servant leadership, the idea of a “born-again” politician should not be dismissed outright. If genuine, it offers hope that even within a flawed system, individuals can choose to realign with the principles of justice, equity, and service. For Oshiomhole, the challenge now is simple but profound: to prove that his return to form is not just rhetorical, but real.

For a better society

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