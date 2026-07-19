What Nigerians need to know about fertility

By VictorTalks Health

PMOS, low sperm count, IVF, delayed childbirth are topics of discussion in Nigerians’ group chats and social media platforms but the full picture is rarely explained in plain language.

There is a conversation happening quietly among young Nigerians that has not yet made it into mainstream public health education. A 26-year-old woman goes to the doctor after months of irregular periods and finds out she has PMOS. A 31-year-old man discovers his sperm count is very low. A couple in their mid-thirties, who chose to delay having children while building their careers, find that getting pregnant is harder than expected, and suddenly IVF is being discussed at their kitchen table.

These conversations are no longer rare. They are happening in Lekki apartments, Abuja offices, Port Harcourt homes, and university campuses. Yet most young people have gone through their entire education without accurate, honest information about fertility. This article is that information, written as simply as possible, with no judgment and no shame.

Part 1: PMOS

PMOS stands for Polyendocrine Metabolic Ovarian Syndrome. It is one of the most common hormonal problems affecting women of reproductive age in the world. Research from Nigerian teaching hospitals suggests PMOS may account for over 30 percent of female infertility cases seen at fertility clinics across the country.

Here is what it actually is. Every month, a woman’s ovaries are supposed to release one egg. That release is called ovulation, and it is what makes pregnancy possible. In a woman with PMOS, a hormonal imbalance means ovulation either does not happen regularly or does not happen at all. The eggs that should have been released stay in the ovaries as small fluid-filled sacs called cysts. No ovulation means no egg. No egg means no pregnancy.

But PMOS is not just about fertility. It affects many other things in a woman’s body, which is why many women have it for years without realizing it, because nobody connected the dots between the different symptoms they were experiencing.

Signs that could mean you have PCOS

1) Irregular periods—your period comes every 40 days, or twice in a month, or sometimes not at all for months

2) Very heavy or very painful periods when they do come

3) Excess hair growth on the face, chin, chest, or abdomen, caused by high male hormone levels

4) Hair thinning or hair loss on the head

5) Acne that keeps returning, especially on the jaw, chin, and back, even in adulthood

6) Difficulty losing weight, or unexplained weight gain, particularly around the belly

7) Darkening of the skin in patches around the neck, armpits, or inner thighs

8) Difficulty getting pregnant after trying for a year or more

Note: You do not need all these signs to have PMOS. If you recognise two or more, speak to a gynecologist.

PMOS is not curable, but it is very manageable. Regular exercise and reducing sugar and processed carbohydrates in the diet can restore ovulation in some women. Medications including metformin and clomiphene citrate have helped many Nigerian women with PMOS conceive. A study from Niger State found that combining both medications gave a 50 percent pregnancy rate. PMOS also raises the long-term risk of type 2 diabetes and heart disease if left unmanaged, which is why getting diagnosed and staying in care matters even for women who are not yet trying to have children.

Part 2: Low Sperm Count

In Nigeria, when a couple cannot conceive, the assumption is almost always that something is wrong with the woman. She is sent for tests. She is given herbs. She is prayed over. She is blamed. The man, in many cases, is never tested at all.

This is a medical error. Globally, male factor infertility accounts for 40 to 50 percent of all infertility cases. Yet the cultural narrative in Nigeria remains stubbornly focused on the woman. This costs couples years of misdirected treatment and emotional suffering.

Low sperm count simply means there are fewer sperm in a man’s semen than is needed for reliable fertilisation. The medical term is oligospermia. No sperm at all is called azoospermia. Problems with sperm movement are called poor motility. Problems with sperm shape are called poor morphology. All of these reduce the chances of natural conception.

Things that can lower a man’s sperm count

1) Wearing very tight underwear every day — heat around the testicles damages sperm production

2) Using laptops on the lap for long periods regularly

3):Heavy alcohol use — alcohol damages sperm production and reduces testosterone

4) Smoking cigarettes — tobacco directly damages sperm DNA

5) Obesity — excess body fat raises oestrogen and suppresses sperm production in men

6) Chronic stress — raises cortisol, which suppresses testosterone

7) Untreated STIs, particularly gonorrhoea and chlamydia, which can permanently damage the reproductive tract

8) Anabolic steroids used for bodybuilding — they directly suppress sperm production

9) Varicocele — a swollen vein in the testicle, like varicose veins, very common and very fixable with minor surgery.

A semen analysis test, where a man provides a semen sample at a laboratory, is the standard first step in checking male fertility. It is not painful, it is not shameful, and it is medically necessary before anyone concludes the problem lies only with the woman. Many causes of low sperm count are reversible. Even when the count is very low, modern techniques like ICSI can help a couple conceive.

Part 3: IVF

IVF stands for In Vitro Fertilisation. ‘In vitro’ means ‘in glass’ in Latin, meaning fertilisation that happens outside the body, in a laboratory. It is a fertility treatment for couples who cannot conceive naturally.

Here is how it works in simple terms. The woman takes hormone injections for about 10 to 14 days to produce multiple eggs. The doctor collects those eggs. The man provides sperm. In the laboratory, eggs and sperm are brought together to form embryos. One or two healthy embryos are placed into the woman’s womb. About two weeks later, a pregnancy test reveals whether it worked.

When the man has a very low sperm count, a technique called ICSI is used: a scientist picks a single healthy sperm and injects it directly into one egg. This is particularly helpful for couples with male factor infertility.

IVF in Nigeria: Key facts FOR 2026

IVF is available across Nigeria in Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Ibadan, Enugu, Owerri, and other cities

Cost of one IVF cycle: roughly ₢1.2 million to ₢5 million, depending on the clinic and treatment required

Fertility medications (billed separately): ₢400,000 to ₢800,000 per cycle

Success rate per cycle: 40 to 75 percent for women under 35 at leading Nigerian clinics

Most couples need 1 to 2 cycles; some require more

Nigerian health insurance generally does not cover IVF. Payment plans are available at several clinics

More than 3,000 babies have been born through IVF at a single Lagos clinic alone. IVF works in Nigeria.

The earlier a couple seeks help, the better the success rate. Age reduces IVF success significantly for women above 40.

There is still stigma around IVF in some Nigerian communities. But medical and religious leaders have increasingly addressed this: IVF uses the husband’s sperm and the wife’s eggs; it does not involve any immoral act, and the goal is a healthy family. All reputable Nigerian fertility centres operate with ethical standards. You do not need to apologise for using medical science to have a child.

Part 4: Delayed Childbirth

More Nigerian millennials and Gen Z are choosing to have children later. This makes complete sense: expensive rent, difficult job markets, the desire to be financially stable first, later marriages, and the growing understanding that it is okay to build your life before starting a family. All of this is valid.

But there is a biological reality you deserve to be told clearly: a woman’s fertility declines with age, and the decline starts earlier than most people expect.

A woman is born with all the eggs she will ever have. Fertility begins declining more noticeably from around age 32 and significantly faster from 37 onwards. By 40, the chance of conceiving naturally in any given month drops to around 5 percent, compared to around 25 percent in the mid-20s. This is not meant to frighten you. It is information. And there are things you can do with that information right now.

For men, sperm quality, including DNA integrity, motility, and count also begins to decrease noticeably after the age of 40. Delaying is a valid choice. Making that choice without any fertility awareness is a risk that this article is asking you to avoid.

What to do if you are delaying but want children eventually

Get a fertility check in your late 20s or early 30s. A blood test called AMH and a pelvic scan tell you roughly how many eggs you still have.

Consider egg freezing (oocyte cryopreservation) if you are 28 to 33 and not ready for pregnancy yet. It preserves your younger, higher-quality eggs for later use.

Men can get a semen analysis as a baseline health check at any fertility clinic.

Treat any STIs or reproductive health conditions early. Untreated infections cause permanent fertility damage over time

Avoid smoking. It ages the ovaries faster than almost any other lifestyle factor

Egg freezing is now available in Nigeria at fertility centres in Lagos and Abuja. Cost: roughly ₢600,000 to ₢1.5 million for egg retrieval and first-year storage

The Emotional Weight: Naming it honestly

Fertility challenges carry enormous shame in Nigeria. Women who cannot conceive are labelled. Men with low sperm count hide the diagnosis for fear of how their wives or families will react. Couples endure IVF cycles and miscarriages in silence because they are afraid of judgment.

This silence is making things worse. It isolates people. It allows myths to fill the space that medical facts should occupy. And it stops couples from getting help when early treatment would have made everything easier.

A woman with PMOS is not less of a woman. A man with low sperm count is not less of a man. A couple doing IVF is not going against nature or against God. They are dealing with a medical condition the same way people deal with hypertension or diabetes: with a doctor, a treatment plan, and as much support as they can find.

The conversation is already happening quietly in Nigerian homes and group chats. It is time for it to happen in doctors’ offices too.

Your next steps — starting this week

If you have irregular periods, facial hair, stubborn acne, or struggle to lose weight—book a gynaecologist appointment and ask specifically about PMOS testing

If you and your partner have been trying to conceive for 12 months without success, both of you get tested at the same time. Not only the woman

If you are a man who smokes, drinks heavily, or has had an untreated STI — get a semen analysis done as a health check.

If you are in your late 20s to early 30s and plan to delay having children — ask a fertility specialist about AMH testing and egg freezing.

If you are considering IVF, book a first consultation at a registered fertility center. Most offer an initial appointment where they review your results and explain what treatment is recommended and what it costs

Whatever you are going through—you do not have to go through it alone or in silence. A doctor, a trusted person, and professional support all exist. Use them.

Victor Aniogbu (Victor TalksHealth) is a Human Anatomist and Wellness Advocate.

He wrote in from Owerri.