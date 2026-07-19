Uzodimma lauds Tinubu’s reforms, urges media to support national development efforts

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has commended President Bola Tinubu’s reform agenda, inviting the media to be part of efforts towards national development, by sustaining objective reportage of government programmes.

He spoke weekend while hosting members of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors Media Team, who were on a tour of the State, to a dinner at the Banquet Hall, Government House, Owerri.

The Governor likened Nigeria’s current transition to the biblical journey of the Israelites from Egypt, noting that meaningful reforms often require patience, perseverance and gratitude.

Uzodimma said President Tinubu assumed office in 2023 with a clear vision anchored on the All Progressives Congress (APC) manifesto, stressing that the media remains indispensable to the success of democracy. “Nothing works effectively if the media are against it,” he said.

He likened President Tinubu’s ongoing reforms that are helping to transform different sectors of the Nigerian socioeconomic and political sectors to what happened in Singapore years back, under their leader, Lee Kuan Yew.

Highlighting achievements of his administration, the Governor said Imo State’s internally generated revenue has grown significantly while public debt has continued to decline.

He noted that the current situation was brought about, partly by the strategic and intentional reforms and collaboration between Imo State and the Federal government, and by the increase in the federal allocation to the State.

Uzodimma also cited major improvements in road and other infrastructure, reduction in travel time across the State, and ongoing investments in electricity generation and distribution.

The Governor was unequivocal that Imo under his watch is an APC State, noting, “What we have here in Imo is one Party State.”

Uzodimma expressed appreciation to the media team for their support, and urged Nigerians to remain hopeful and committed to the Country’s progress, assuring that the dividends of ongoing reforms would become increasingly evident.

Leader of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors Media Team, Sunday Dare, commended Governor Uzodimma for what he described as “remarkable infrastructural development and visionary leadership.”

Dare said the team’s inspection of projects across the State revealed significant progress in road infrastructure, healthcare, energy, urban renewal and the digital economy.

“What I’ve seen in Imo is amazing. We have seen happiness boldly written on the faces of the people,” he said, noting that “the State’s investment in roads, healthcare and gas utilisation reflected a deliberate effort to improve residents’ welfare.”

Dare described the Imo Digital City as “the icing on the cake” of the Governor’s infrastructure drive, saying it demonstrates foresight in preparing young people for the digital economy.

He added that the projects the team saw in Imo “align with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda,” and praised Uzodimma for providing leadership that has transformed the State and inspired confidence in governance.

Editor of Vanguard Newspaper (Northern Region), Soni Daniel who spoke on behalf of the journalists expressed delight at what he termed “the sagacity of Governor Uzodimma” and commended the Imo State Government for what he described as “remarkable infrastructure and development initiatives after touring projects across the State.”

He said road development had received priority attention, while also praising investments in education, healthcare, digital innovation and gas utilisation.

“What we have seen in Imo is amazing,” Daniel said, adding that “the administration came with a vision to arrest stagnation and take the development of Imo to the highest level.”

Present at the event were the Deputy Governor of the State, Lady Chinyere Ekomaru; the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Barr Nnamdi Anyaehie, the leader of the Imo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Kanayo Onyemechi, the Imo State APC Chairman, Chief Austin Onyedebelu, Managing Director of Anambra and Imo River Basin Development Authority, Rt. Hon. Emeka Nduka (who represented the Imo State Coordinator of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors, Rt. Hon Good luck Opia), members of the Imo State Expanded Executive Council, Local Government Coordinators of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors, and some Party leaders in the State.